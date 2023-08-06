BBNaija reality star Vee Iye has reacted to the moment Tolani Baj confessed her love for her ex-lover Neo

After the Saturday party, Tolani Baj was spotted with Neo as she confessed her feelings for him, and he was too shocked to respond

Vee, in a new tweet, suggested her suspicion about Tolani Baj was correct, which has stirred reactions

As the Big Brother Naija All-Star edition continues amid the different dramas, a video showing the moment Tolani Baj finally confessed her love for her male colleague Neo after the Saturday night party has stirred reactions from many, including Vee Iye.

In the short clip, Neo was too shocked to respond as Tolanibaj expressed concern about him interacting with Princess, as she advised him to stay away from her.

Vee shares her thought as Tolani Baj confesses love for Neo

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Vee, who was Neo's lover during the Lockdown edition in 2020, said her suspicion about Tolani was right after all.

She wrote:

"I love being right."

See her tweet below:

Reactions as Vee comments on video of Tolani Baj confessing love for Neo

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. See them below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

"A woman’s instinct is so strong…Vee wasn’t crazy after all"

_mzvalentino:

"I could watch Vee talk the whole day men when she said tolani haaa walahitalahi and shake her body. She sounded like those Nigerian aunty for isale eko when dem Dey pity plus insult you at the same time yet she remained classy. These reunion ,vee gave us highlight mehn."

evelyn____xx:

"I can’t be the only one who doesn’t find Neo attractive In any way."

vitamin_tomi:

"Friends who likes and want what you have and a guy who can’t resist nonsense ❌."

xpensive_fatima:

"Shey Neo use kayamata for this BBN? I no see the hype about that Dude ‍♀️."

Angel threatens to quit after nasty fight with Ilebaye

On Wednesday, August 3, a nasty fight broke out in the All-Stars house between Ilebaye and Angel.

In clips online, Angel explained that she met Ilebaye peeling her paint from her legs with her box just under it.

On telling Ilebaye to move as her box was open, the ladies got into a heated argument that almost got physical despite the intervention of other housemates.

In another clip, Angel started packing her bags and threatened to leave the show. However, Mercy and Venita stopped her from carrying out her threat.

