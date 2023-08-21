BBNaija All Stars housemate, Soma, has now emerged as the Head of House for the week to the joy of fans

After many hours of playing their HOH games, the young man was announced as the winner with the fastest completion time

Soma’s win soon became a trending topic on social media and many netizens shared their interesting reactions to it

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Soma, is now the new Head of House on the show for the fifth week.

The housemates had gathered into the arena on a Monday evening to begin their Head of House task and the game took hours for it to finally come to an end.

After the HOH task had been done, Big Brother called all of the housemates to assemble in the main lounge before he announced that Some was the new Head of House.

BBNaija All Stars’ fans react as Soma becomes Head of House. Photos: @soma_apex

Source: Instagram

According to Biggie, Ike and Venita had come close but Soma finished with the fastest time of 5 minutes and 10 seconds.

The announcement of Soma’s name was met by applause from the other housemates while he ran around the lounge to celebrate.

See the video below:

Soma picks 4 BFFs to enjoy his HOH win

After the former Head of House, Mercy, was made to hand over her badge of office to Soma, he was told to pick four other housemates who would be his BFFs for the week and enjoy the perks of his win including staying in the HOH lounge and more.

Without hesitation, Soma picked Angel first before proceeding to call Adekunle, Seyi and Alex.

Reactions as Soma wins Head of House

Soma’s HOH win was met with a series of interesting reactions on social media. While many netizens celebrated, others said it would be a relief to not see him crying because he’s safe from eviction.

Read some of their comments below:

Ammy_let:

“Thank God he will not cry this week again like person wey Dey owe landlord outside.”

abbie__coco:

“I’m so Happy for him…. He genuinely wanted to win. He put in all the work !!!!”

Ebubechukwu_x:

“So no crying today?”

glowbybena:

“Thank God! I wasn’t ready for any nonsense tears today.”

l.o.l.a.r.a.y:

“I actually want to see if he will cry tomorrow or the mental breakdown will go on strikeCongratulations to him .”

stylesbybimzcouture:

“He worked for itawwww.”

chidimaochonga:

“At least person go hear word for your cry cry.”

toyidiya:

“Atleast he won’t cry this week.”

goldym_30:

“No crying this week from him.”

pematech_gadgets:

“Crying strategy can rest this week sighh lol.”

official_glowreey:

“Thank God he wouldn't behave like someone on Colos this week ”

_oyiza:

“He really worked hard for it. He deserves it.”

BBNaija All Stars reportedly scraps jury evictions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that rumours have made the rounds that BBNaija All Stars has now cancelled the jury method of evictions.

On August 21, 2023, at the start of the fifth week of the show, news made the rounds online that the jury eviction was no longer in play.

It was gathered that the housemates would now get evicted solely on having the lowest votes and not with a jury deciding who to send home.

Source: Legit.ng