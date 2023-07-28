BBNaija's housemate Ilebaye recently made a bold claim about her colleague Tolani Baj's personal life

Ilebaye, during a conversation with Whitemoney and Alex, claimed she could name thousands of men Tolani Baj has slept with

Ilebaye's comment about Tolani Baj comes after the latter chased her from her roommate Neo's bed and called her names

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate Ilebaye has caused a stir with a bold claim she made about her colleague Tolani Baj.

In a trending video from the popular reality TV show, Ilebaye, during a conversation with Whitemoney and Alex, claimed she could name thousands of men who have slept with Tolani Baj.

Whitemoney and Alex advise Ilebaye to reduce her controversies in the house. Credit: @illebayeee @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

According to Ilebaye, Tolani Baj was worse than her.

In her words:

“Tolanibaj is calling me a wh*re but I can name thousands men that have slept with her."

Alex and Whitemoney, in reaction to Ilebaye's claim, advised her to reduce the controversies around her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Ilebaye makes bold claim about Tolani Baj

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

samueloonabuchi:

"And what she's saying is true...tolani is a well know olosho."

SeemeSawler:

"We are all awake together ."

Marcy353436531:

"Say it to her face... be bold ilebaye, didn't you learn from your season? I was once 22, I wasn't this cold and I am still not."

nuel_peace:

"Aaah aaaah she said she can count how many men she has slept with."

Giwaqudus4:

"No evidence you go explain tire."

abike_ade0:

"And she can’t say it to her face, she should rest abeg."

@SerWanger:

"It's the way Mazi sits and listen for me."

amanozie:

"She go explain tire because why? NO EVIDENCE ."

Elioosa:

"Is even now, nobody should say Dey slutshame her."

JuleeMayne:

"Why didn’t she say it to her face that night."

Tolani Baj drags duvet off IlebayE's body

Legit.ng reported that Tolani Baj made headlines over her treatment of her younger co-star, Ilebaye.

Videos recently made the rounds on social media of the embarrassing moment Tolani ordered Ilebaye out of her room.

It all started when Ilebaye was cosying up to Neo under the duvet in his room with his bed beside Tolani’s own. She suddenly stood up and dragged the duvet off of their bodies, and Ilebaye let out a scream in shock.

Source: Legit.ng