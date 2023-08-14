BBNaija All Stars housemate, Neo Akpofure, seems to have drawn an online reaction from his ex-girlfriend, Vee

Just recently Neo was heard bragging to the other housemates on the show about how all his ex-girlfriend always come back to him

Vee reacted to Neo’s statement online and it drew a series of funny comments from netizens who were observing the former couple

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Neo and his ex-girlfrend, Vee, have now made headlines on social media to the amusement of fans.

It all started when Neo was heard bragging on the BBNaija show about how every single one of his ex-girlfriends come back to him.

In a video of his statement making the rounds online, Neo was heard speaking to the other housemates and claiming that every time his girlfriends leave him, they always try to come back and rekindle the relationship but it’s always too late by then.

Fans speak as Vee reacts to Neo saying all his ex-girlfriends always come back. Photos: @neo_akpofure, @veeiye

Not stopping there, Neo continued to emphasise that he wasn’t lying and he also said that he knows his worth right now.

In his words:

“I said it on Toke Makinwa’s podcast, all of my exes, all of them, I’m not even capping, everytime they leave, they always come back and by the time they come back, It’s too late. Dafuq?? Bro I know my worth right now, I’m not even capping, I know my worth right now.”

See the video below:

Vee reacts as Neo says all his ex-girlfriends return to him

Vee, an ex-BBNaija Lockdown star who is also Neo’s ex-girlfriend, did not seem to take his statement lightly.

Taking to her Twitter page, Vee expressed herself with just an emoji explaining that Neo was ‘capping’.

See her tweet below:

Reactions as Neo says his ex-girlfriends return and Vee speaks

Busayomi shared a video of Neo’s statement:

Chioma said Neo is synonymous with capping:

thephenomenal_girl:

“I no blame neo, na Uriel, Tolanibaj and co dey give em audacity .”

raylouisagha02:

“Seriously I don't know which 1 I dislike or hate more...Neo's loose mouth or Sheyi’s insufferable arrogance...These 2 get on my last nerve Aswear !!!....”

ollyjay2:

“Basket mouth... talks too much childish stuff.”

mrs_bibz:

“Neo be calming down na.”

Milly_mb96:

“But Neo has said it before and she never reacted, now that he is in bbnaija you are ranting mtcheew.”

mee_adors:

“Neo is just a child trapped in a man's body.”

alicekpaka:

“He might be saying the truth but because he's not your fav now you all will drag him.”

mercycharles111:

“you talk too much this guy.”

racheal.zugwai:

“Neo can lie sha.”

nellyporshia2020:

“At this point Vee is obsessed.”

badgal_yech:

“Vee please move on.”

