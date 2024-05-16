Kizz Daniel has exposed himself and his three top bad habits in a chat with his fans on social media

A man known as Royal Zanmi had asked him if he had bad habits and asked him to list them, as the singer gladly obliged

In his response, he listed three of them and said that the person who doesn't t have one should strike the wall

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Anudugbe, professionally known as Kizz Daniel, has caused a stir online after sharing his three bad habits with his fans.

The singer, who has been showing off his wife, had a conversation with some of his fans and they asked him questions.

A man known aa Royal Zanmi asked for his bad habits and in response, the 'Twerk Twerk' crooner said he drinks to stupor, commits adultery and smokes a lot.

Kizz Daniel opens up on bad habits. Photo credit @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Kizz Daniel challenged anyone who does not have a bad habit to be the first to cast a stone at him.

This development came a few months after he said he had gotten married. The singer noted then that he got married to a woman, who could tolerate his bad habits.

It would also be recalled that Kizz Daniel was also accused of domestic violence.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Kizz Daniel about his habits. Here are some of the comments below:

@pen_beast:

"Imagine a supposed married man saying this. Is this the kind of respect a woman deserves?Lord have mercy."

@_xdanie:

"This only confirms what gistlover has been saying, knowing your wife is on social media and she’s definitely going to see this!!! Still small respect or fear no dey?? Haba let’s do better please."

@eva_d_extrovert:

"This shows what the wife is dealing with all because she married a celebrity, sha nor use depression kill her o, that lady is too good for you to be disgracing like this, if you are too addicted pls seek help o, we love you vado."

@___ewatomilola___:

"He said this with his real account? Nah, if he can say this then whenever they said he did to that woman? He surely did it! Eranko."

@teminikan_tee:

"See the person I was crushing at for years before. Shior. Truly, u can judge a book by its cover . Only u drink, smoke, womanise."

@eberechukwuokereke:

"He gave all the answers you all are looking for, this is the best way to get 9ja people."

@glowessence.ng:

"He carry all.'

@golddesire_oma:

"I’m a saint then, cos I don’t drink to stupor, I don’t manize and finally I don’t do smoking. Awwwww saint Cynthia."

@gilexmorgan:

"Dude knows how to get these blogs to work."

@newteks_1:

"No drinking to stupor for me, one glass or one bottle is ok once in a while. No smoking. No wom@nising, even though I'm single."

Kizz Daniel surprises wife at UK concert

Legit.ng had reported that Kizz Daniel had some interesting highlights at his concert, which took place in the UK.

One of the sweet moments was when he asked his wife to join him on the stage while he was performing.

The couple shared a kiss in the presence of their fans, and they all went gaga.

He later revealed her name to them, and they went into a frenzy.

Source: Legit.ng