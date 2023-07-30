The BBNaija All Stars reality show has given fans a lot of highlights including the interesting turn between Uriel and Neo

Shortly after their first Saturday night party, Uriel who was obviously intoxicated was seen shooting her shot at Neo as she gave him a steamy kiss

The kiss between Uriel and Neo soon caused a huge buzz on social media as many netizens shared their thoughts on it

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Uriel, is now making headlines over an unexpected turn in her relationship with co-star, Neo.

The reality show which is just one week old has continued to give fans interesting highlights including Uriel sharing a steamy kiss with Neo.

It all started after their first Saturday night party and Uriel and Neo were seen sitting at the lounge. The female star who seemed to be a bit intoxicated after the party boldly showed Neo her interest in him.

BBNaija All Stars: Fans react as Uriel and Neo kiss. Photos: @urielmusicstar, @neo_akpofure

Source: Instagram

According to Uriel, she has been looking at Neo and she sees him looking at her too. Neo however seemed reluctant to kiss Uriel and told her that he thought she was interested in Kiddwaya.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Uriel however seemed unfazed and still made her move on Neo and give him a steamy kiss on his mouth.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Uriel and Neo’s kiss after Saturday night party

Uriel no doubt surprised many netizens after making her move on Neo and kissing him and it caused a huge buzz on social media.

Read some of the reactions from netizens below:

horeoluwa.i:

“Why is he shouting uriel uriel you go kiss abi you no go kiss….make Una no stress us .”

mhizamica:

“I just dey hide my face dey watch this kiss... E dey sweet me.”

Amanda__victor:

“Which one he dey shout Uriel ”

worldwidenurse:

“When women make move on men, dem go Dey form. U wan kiss abi u no wan kiss.”

lawelma:

“Men can pretend Yho… See Neo acting as if he doesn’t want the kiss. Shouting Uriel…Uriel….! And he’s moving closer even set lips waiting for the kiss .”

sandypreneur:

“The ladies in this set are seriously going for what they want..no forming,no shyness.. ewwweeeeh!”

khemyojo:

“I was laughing the way neo was doing like say he no want the kiss but baba dey move close.”

itzthelly:

“I love daring girls like Uriel … loved this scene.”

Chinaza__9:

“Omo,the kiss was epic.”

BBNaija's Tacha bags honorary doctorate degree

Popular BBNaija star, Tacha, is now a proud doctorate degree holder to the joy of some of her fans on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, via her Insta stories, the reality show star revealed that she had bagged a honorary doctorate degree from Prowess University Delaware USA.

Tacha posted a series of photos and videos showing the moment she was decorated with her new certificate.

Source: Legit.ng