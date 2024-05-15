A Nigerian man, Haruna Daniels, has celebrated his goddaughter who performed well in the UTME 2004

The proud godfather shared photos of the intelligent girl and expressed his excitement over her UTME score

Netizens who came across his tweet did not hesitate to shower accolades on the young girl for her performance

A Nigerian girl's result in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has impressed netizens on social media.

Her proud godfather, Haruna Daniels, shared her photos online and applauded her for her remarkable performance.

Man speaks on goddaughter's impressive UTME result Photo credit: @harrydaniyan/X.

Source: Twitter

Girl scores almost 300 in UTME

According to Haruna, the intelligent girl who scored almost 300 in the examination intends to study law.

After seeing her result, Haruna travelled from Abuja to Jos to celebrate her for acing the examination and making him proud.

In his words:

"I drove to Jos from Abuja on Friday, drove back to Abuja on Saturday (Yesterday). I went to see my goddaughter & her family. She got almost 300 in JAMB, so I went to Jos to celebrate her.

"Ironically, she wants to be a LAWYER! She's 18, were hoping she will gain admission to the University with her score."

"Some friends also had a Church program in Jos, so 4 of them hitched a ride with me. 3 haven't been to Jos before, I havn't been in 10 years. I drove through Keffi Akwanga, Forestry to Jos. Each trip took 5 hours."

Reactions as man celebrates goddaughter

Nigerians stormed the comments section to applaud the young girl over her UTME score.

Iyawo said:

"She should get admitted for law with her result. I wish her the best."

Teeto wrote:

"She deserves to be celebrated especially at this present time."

Tuoyo reacted:

"She did very well congratulations to her."

Teekay2 added:

"Congratulations."

See the post below:

