A Nigerian corps member has shared the message she received from the girlfriend of a fellow corps member whom she met in camp

In the leaked conversation, the girl inquired to know if there was something romantic going on between her and her boyfriend

Mixed reactions trailed the conversation as some people supported the girl for trying to clarify the situation while others called her insecure

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A Nigerian girl's message to a corps member whom she suspected was having a romantic affair with her man has gone viral.

The corps member leaked the chats on TikTok and it elicited mixed reactions from netizens.

Corps member shares chat with suspicious lady Photo credit: @bellas_finery/X.

Source: TikTok

Lady probes into boyfriend's relationship with corper

In the chats shared by the female corps member identified on TikTok as @bellas_finery, the girl inquired to know if something was going on between her and her boyfriend.

According to her, her man has constantly been posting the photos he took with her on his WhatsApp status and it didn't sit well with her.

In her words:

"Good evening miss Vivian. I learnt that you went to same camp with my boyfriend and it happened that you guys took pictures together which I'm not against but my problem is that he has been posting it since he came back from camp.

"I confronted him and he said you guys are just friends that you don't eben have his contact that he collected yours from your friend, so I want to know if it is true because he doesn't know that I'm chatting you."

Reacting to this, @bellas_finery sarcastically asked the girl to ask her boyfriend to chat her up so she can get his number.

Her reply however annoyed some netizens who said she should have cleared the air instead of sounding sarcastic.

Reactions trail corps members chat with lady

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the post.

@AdeSayo64 said:

"At least it could have been better if you clear things up."

@Jay_Ben29 reacted:

"Both brotherhood and sisterhood is proud of you, very proud of you."

@AUCHI MAKEUP ARTIST asked:

"How did she now get ur number to text you?"

@zara said:

"Even as a married woman u can never find me chatting with any girl, na my husband go use head carry am."

@Ahmed reacted:

"You should have ask her how did she get your number in the first place and tell her he is your man now if she doesn’t trust her man is her whahala."

@07_styling said:

"My sister you would live long in good health and wealth AMEN."

@Nomso added:

"During my turn na so the girl trouble my life but me no gree leave the young man oo."

Watch the video below:

Cheating girlfriend confesses to her man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that after cheating on her boyfriend who relocated to Abuja, a lady slid into his DM to confess and promise never to do it again.

She said it happened just once and it felt like she was in a trance. Her boyfriend who was already planning to marry her this year was so disappointed.

Source: Legit.ng