Tiwa Savage's baby daddy, Tunde Balogun, has given his hot takes on the ongoing online brouhaha between Davido and his legal counsel, Bobo Ajudua

Recall that since the singer relieved his lawyer of his services, it's been from one thing to the other with the 30BG crew and fans

Tunde, in a recent post, has now shared his pleasure about all that transpired and added that he's happy the singer now has some clarity

Music executive Tunde Balogun, aka Teebillz, appears excited about the recent development between Davido and his former lawyer, Prince.

Recall that the singer confined sacking Ajudua for unknown reasons but declared they are still good friends.

TeeBillz shared that he is glad the unavailable crooner now has clarity Credit: @teebillz, @boboajudua

Source: Instagram

Teebillz says Davido now has clarity

In a fresh development, Teebillz took to his official Instagram page to reveal his stance on the incident in the 30BG crew.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He continued to cite the lawyer as one of the reasons Davido had issues with his baby mama, Sophia Momodu. He said he tried to reach out to the music maker several times, but Bobo always gave him excuses.

Teebillz also shared chat receipts to support his claims. Finally, she promised to slap "Imade's pain out of his face” whenever they met.

See his post here:

It will be remembered that Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW, was accused of causing the singer's breakup with his lawyer.

He reacted by posting that he would speak when the time was appropriate.

Reactions to Teebillz post:

Following Teebillz's post, some netizens have reacted in more ways than one. See some reactions here:

@sylvia_grace_brookes:

"This is sad involving children to chase clout in the internet is so bad you should delete this post.. you cant fight for david to see his daughter thats his daughter if he wants he can see her at anytime."

@a.y.o.k.u.n.l.a.y:

"All this womanass men sha. You no know their DM."

@_richie_ola:

"Yall can’t do without talking about Davido."

@collinseikosoria:

"Which kind of write-up be dis? I no understand o."

@asiwaju74:

"You don't need this pls. You should maintain the elderly standard and stay away from this issue. It seems going way up but it will come down. Please pull this down."

@loner_xx.xx:

"E good as he sack am or e no good boss?"

@cami_jacey:

"Every eke market day, David is being dragged for one thing or the other with zero clarity on what or why he’s been dragged."

Sophia recounts those who assisted with Imade's health

Singer Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, revealed her ordeal when her daughter, Imade, was in the hospital.

Legit.ng reported that it was midnight, and she had to call some people to help her out, and they all came

The single mother noted that her friend, Tiwa Savage, was among those who helped her.

Source: Legit.ng