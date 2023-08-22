Big Brother Naija All Stars Cross took a decision that viewers termed drastic as he ended his friendship with Pere in Biggie's house

A viral video captured the intense moment Cross confessed to Pere about not trusting his loyalty and having decided to cut ties with him because other housemates advised him to

More trending clips showed how disheartened Pere has been since the discussion he had with Cross

The Big Brother Naija Season 8 All Stars has left housemates pouring out their emotions on one another to the point of doubting pre-existing friendships.

A trending video captured Pere Egbi and Cross in a private discussion where the latter spoke about wanting to cut their friendship.

BBNaija All Stars Cross accuses Pere of disloyalty Credit: @pereegbi, @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

Cross admitted that he doesn't trust Pere to have his back, so it was best to cut ties with him.

Speaking further, he noted that other housemates like CeeC insulated that Pere would not defend his name in the house, which seems to have gotten to his emotions.

After their conversation, other housemates in the kitchen quickly pointed out that Pere's eyes were red and he had refused to express his thoughts to anyone.

Tolanibaj also disclosed to Neo that Pere appeared disturbed and probably looked like someone who had been crying.

Lucy, one of the new housemates, was forced to confront Pere after noticing his eyes were swollen and red.

See videos of BBNaija All Stars Cross and Pere's misunderstanding

This is the video of Cross confessing his doubts to Pere

A video of TBaj and Neo discussing Pere

A video of Lucy demanding to know what's wrong with Pere

BBNaija All Stars Cross' decision on Pere sparks reactions

The confrontation left fans wondering why Cross would believe the new people he met in the house over Pere, whom he has known for a long time.

See their reactions below:

badsnipez:

"This really hurt me icl. Cross is so gullible and it’s painful to see, he name dropped the opps as people who said Pere doesn’t have his back, it doesn’t take a genius to figure that out. Imagine believing a woman you met 4 weeks ago over a guy that went through hurdles for you. Even during the whole Obi thing, Pere stood strong for him. Nahhhh Cross really is gullible."

reallepashandy:

"Chei, I feel like crying for PERE. He really feels hurt not being close to cross any longer, if you look into his eyes you will see tears gathering but he’s trying to be a man May Hod help them fix the friendship ."

winny_355:

"Pere must really like Cross because he cried because of Cross confronted him about his loyalty. Awwww."

_walking_trophy:

"Not a fan of Pere, but he has always been loyal to cross. Whatever scheming or planning or side talks he does, he’ll never go with it to Cross."

spicymami.__:

"I know say Pere na bad person but he genuinely cares for Cross."

mhz_ijay:

"Let him learn in the hard way,he was taking the game too far because of 120m after that they will still settle, by the way how will my liquor feel seeing her partners (divorce) Onlive TV."

Kiddwaya and Pere take a swipe at female housemates

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Kiddwaya and Pere dropped their observations about the ladies in the house.

The billionaire son met Pere in the kitchen section to share his disappointment with all the female housemates.

The UK brought-up opined that none of the ladies in the house has the essential characteristics of a wife, to which Pere agreed.

Source: Legit.ng