A Nigerian woman is celebrating the work of God in her life after she gave birth to five beautiful babies at once

The woman has taken to TikTok to share a video of the babies, and her followers were fascinated

She said God took away nine years of barrenness from her life, giving her multiple children at once

A Nigerian woman is full of joy because she said God has taken away barrenness from her life and family.

The woman, Chidimma Amaechi, shared a video on TikTok showcasing the number of children she gave birth to.

The mum said God took away barrenness from her life. Photo credit: TikTok/Chidimma Amaechi.

Source: TikTok

The video shows that Chidimma gave birth to quintumplets after nine years of waiting for the truth of the womb.

She sat with the five children surrounding her and she was smiling in happiness and joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She captioned the video:

"You are forever my God, everything written about you is great. Not only that he ended nine years of barrenness, but he ended it with multiple blessings."

In the comment section of the video, Chidimma said she gave birth to three boys and 2 girls.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady welcomes quintuplets

@Comrade said:

"Congrats if na me be the man I go first run leave house for una make I go think first."

@Rukky Sweetlife said:

"Abeg if your man nor get money. No tap from this grace. To tk care of one nor easy, not to talk how 5 children."

@jennypounds2 said:

"Congratulations ma. I tap from this big blessing."

@Young Ricch said:

"Congratulations ma’am. May God provide for you and your husband to take good take of them amen."

@Odum Mmesomachukwu Marietta said:

"Wow congratulations ma. God be praised. Remain blessed."

@Morinsland Montessori School said:

"May God bless you and provide for you and also protect them all love them all."

Woman gives birth after 15 years

Meanwhile, a Nigerian woman is now a mother as she has welcomed a beautiful baby, a video of which she shared online.

The overjoyed mother said she had waited for 15 years before she was blessed with the fruit of the womb.

The video she shared has attracted many congratulatory messages from TikTok users who saw the cute baby.

Source: Legit.ng