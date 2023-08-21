The BBNaija All Stars season has once again introduced a new development to the reality show

According to reports, the jury system of eviction has now been scrapped and housemates will get evicted based on votes

This new development caused a huge buzz on social media with many netizens and former BBN stars reacting to it

The BBNaija All Stars reality show is said to have scrapped the jury method of evictions.

On August 21, 2023, at the start of the fifth week of the show, news made the rounds online that the jury eviction was no longer in play.

It was gathered that the housemates would now get evicted solely on having the lowest votes and not with a jury deciding who to send home.

Recall that the jury method of eviction has been a major topic of controversy among BBNaija fans after the first two housemates to be evicted were only sent packing by the jury despite not having the lowest votes.

Now, the rest of the housemates on the BBNaija All Stars show would nominate their colleagues for possible eviction and a number of them would be voted for by their fans with the lowest person going home.

BBNaija fans react to cancelled jury evictions

After the news of BBNaija All Stars organisers allegedly cancelling the jury method of evictions made the rounds online, a number of netizens reacted to the development.

Read some of their comments below:

Abiola called it a good development:

Kaykay said they decided to stop it after saving Seyi from eviction:

Mr Kojo Basil liked the jury method of eviction:

This tweep blasted the BBNaija production team:

Made called it a step in the right direction:

This tweep said they should have done it since:

Temmie celebrated the development:

Susan said it wasn’t fair on Uriel and Princess:

Miranda said despite jury being scrapped, all housemates should be up for eviction:

Ex-BBNaija star Anto had this to say:

Source: Legit.ng