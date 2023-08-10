The Big Brother Naija All Stars shows kicked off on July 23, two weeks after the first eviction on August 6 sent Princess home.

Biggie introduced a new twist to the game; a jury comprising ex-housemates, a shock to fans and the first evicted housemate Princess.

Princess opens up about her experience in the All Stars house Photo credit: @iamprincess_official

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Princess talks about her unjust eviction, her experience in the house with other BBNaija stars, the way forward for her brand and why she seemed absent in the house still she was sent home.

Princess talks about her time on the show

Before her eviction, netizens thought that Princess was too laid back in the house and had little or no impact on the show, unlike other dramatic housemates.

Princess, however, revealed she did all she could to protect her peace and sanity on the show.

She said:

"For me, it was a lot of chaos, and none of them was directed at me, it never concerned me, so I don't have to jump into it because none had a direct impact on me. Nobody tried to confront me and I ran away from a fight. It was Princess being Princess for the most part, and also being protective of my peace. I was coming from a good place, I didn't want any thing that would upset my balance."

"I can't speak for other housemates except for myself, but on them being real and true to themselves, yuou guys will find out if you stick around."

Did Princess deserve to be evicted?

The reality star was visibly shocked when her name was announced on eviction Sunday, and she was more surprised that the jury sent her home, as opposed to the votes as usual.

In her words:

"I think I didn't deserve to be evicted, the jury was maybe not presented with facts. I don't know if they saw the percentages, or if they did and still went on with evicting me regardless. I still feel like I didn't deserve it because I have fans that stayed up late to vote and make sure their votes counted and mattered and it showed that my votes were like two times that of the least person, a very wide margin, and yet, the platform decided to go with the jury. I guess it's Biggie's house and Biggie's rules., I wish I knew about the jury though."

Was Princess surprised to see any ex-housemate?

Biggie kept lovers of the show glued to their TVs from the first housemate to the last, and Princess was not shocked to see her colleagues.

She said:

"No I am sure everyone was shocked to see me, but other than that i find that Biggie's selection was top notch, he knew what he was doing."

Princess reveals strategy she went into the house with

For every BBNajia show, housemates go into the house with strategies; some it's to form alliances, and others turn the back of housemates to one another. For Princess, it was all about the money, N120m, even though it was cut short.

In her words:

"My strategy was to win the money, and I felt like I would have kept adjusting my strategy as needed. My plan was to be flexible, see what presented itself and decide how to go about it. You can't have a strategy without seeing who you're up against, I didn't know other housemates that were coming in, I had to see them for myself, and understand how they think before deciding on other strategies to go with."

Way forward for Princess' brand after bagging 1st to be evicted?

For Princess, being the first All Stars housemate to be out of the show isn't something to b sad about, she sold herself and her brand for the two weeks she was in the house.

She also added:

"I have never really depended on brand endorsement deals, I have my businesses to fall back on, which is as usual. Brands and endorsements are going to come and go, I don't know if being the first to be evicted will hinder them, I feel like brands are looking for a person that would represent their values well, not someone that would cause drama and I know I am that person. So deals are definitely going to come."

Top 5 All Stars housemates?

For Princess, she was her favourite in the house, and she is currently not rooting for anyone now that she has been evicted.

On the top five housemates that might make it till the last day, Princess has no idea, and she revealed her reason:

"I honestly don't have an idea of the top 5 because the players are constantly changing. I really don't know, I'd be surprised as you."

Will Princess ever return to BBNaija or other reality shows?

Even though Princess believes that the house is toxic, and she was unjustly evicted despite her fans voting for her, she will not shy away from reality TV platforms.

She said:

"I am always running businesses, any publicity is good publicity. If i am called upon again, I will show up, why not?"

"I haven't tried other reality shows, I just might. How about you stick around and find out? You never know."

Princess goes private on billionaire lover

Hours after her eviction, Princess went on an IG live to thank her fans and reply to critics about how laid back she was in the competition.

In the process, she noted the N120m was not her problem as she was dating a billionaire. However, Princess refused to comment on her previous statement or relationship with her billionaire lover; according to her, it's personal.

Is Princess' accent real or fake?

Uriel had a conversation with Biggie during one of her diary sessions, where she lamented about Princess' 'wannabe' abroad accent.

Princess addressed Uriel's concern, and wondered why she was bothered over something she has been consistent with.

She said:

"It's very funny to me, I think I have had a consistent accent for five years. It's sad and interesting that people are still fixated on it. If I have had this for five years, what does that tell you? It's consistent isn't it?. Anyway I am also surprised that in 2023, Uriel is bothered about how people speak. There are greater issues like global warming, fuel of price going up, people barely feeding and someone's worried about somebody's accent. That's Uriel's problem, not mine."

Princess slams critics over her time on BBN All Stars

Former BBNaija season 8 All Stars housemate Princess finally revealed why she didn't give her fans some juicy content while on the show.

In a video, she disclosed that she is in a relationship with a billionaire and couldn't afford to embarrass herself by brawling on live television.

She disclosed this following the reports that she was evicted from the show for her calmness and failing to provide viewers with content that would have made her somewhat relevant like the other housemates.

