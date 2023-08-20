The BBNaija All Stars show has now introduced a new twist to the game at the end of the fourth week

Four ex-housemates were introduced into the BBNaija All Stars house and they are Prince, Lucy, Omashola and Kim Oprah

The entry of the four new housemates into the BBNaija All Stars house caused a huge buzz for the old housemates and social media fans

The BBNaija All stars show has now introduced four new housemates on the reality show to the joy of fans.

In the evening of August 20, 2023, by the end of the show’s fourth week, the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu revealed to fans that Big Brother had a surprise for the viewers.

Shortly after the eviction show, it was discovered that the surprise was adding four new BBNaija stars into the All Stars house.

BBNaija All Stars: Reactions as Omashola, Prince, Lucy, Kim Oprah join show. Photos: @sholzy23, @kimoprah, @princenelsonenwerem, @iamlucyedet

The four housemates introduced on the show were Lucy, Omashola, Kim Oprah and Prince. As expected, the old All Stars housemates let out screams of excitement after seeing those they would start sharing their space with.

Ebuka had also revealed during the eviction show that the four new housemates are house guests and they would not be competing for the N120 million prize money. However, they would participate in Arena games, wager tasks, sponsored tasks and more.

See videos of the housemates’ entrance below:

Lucy enters BBNaija All Stars house

Alex looked very excited to see Lucy and she jumped over chairs to get to her. Neo, Tolani Baj and Angel also joined in welcoming Lucy on the show. Adekunle however looked confused.

Prince enters BBNaija All Stars house

Prince from the Lockdown season was also received warmly by the housemates as most of them ran to give him a tight hug.

Kim Oprah enters BBNaija All Stars house

Kim Oprah, an ex-housemate from the BBNaija Pepper Dem season, generated interesting reactions from the All Stars housemates after her entry. Cross seemed particularly happy to see her and he lifted her up to celebrate.

Omashola enters BBNaija All Stars house

Omashola seemed to get the ladies very excited after he entered the BBNaija house as a guest. Many of them flocked around him as they jumped up in excitement to welcome him.

Reactions as Omashola, Kim Oprah, Lucy and Prince join BBNaija All Stars

The addition of the four new housemates on the BBNaija All Stars show soon became a trending topic on social media. It drew a series of interesting reactions from fans of the reality show.

