It's been nothing but non-stop drama, thrills, suspense and fights over the last few days in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Star show

The latest action on the show that's got people talking online was between female housemates Cee-C and TolaniBaj as the pair square off in a war of words

In a trending clip, TolaniBaj was seen dishing it out sizzling hot to her colleague Cee-C who, as ever, was also quick to fire back

Hours after the Sunday eviction show, it was chaos again in the BBNaija All-Star house as two of the competition's favourites, TolaniBaj and her colleague, Cee-C, were out gunning for each other's head.

Clips of the female housemates hurled some of the most demeaning insults at each other as they called themselves different names at each.

In the clip, Cee-C noted that TolaniBaj has insecurity issues that she needs to deal with. She also said the self-esteem issues are the reasons she has been jumping from one man to another.

You love jumping into people's conversation - TolaniBaj chides Cee-C

However, the war of words started when TolaniBaj slammed Cee-C for always jumping into other people's conversations even when they were none of her business.

In Tonlani's words, she called Cee-C "a stupid, short dwarf that needs to lose weight."

Watch the pairs' messy war of words below:

See how netizens reacted to Cee-C and TolaniBaj's fight

@best_in_beautie:

"Ceec body is lit ."

@irene_amara1:

"Ceec to tolani- slim girl with a big tummy, come on get out you are not even a match."

@unapologeticaly_a_queen:

"Ceec nyash wey get fan base pass Tolani."

@nekkycutie:

"Not a Cee-c fan but insulting her with her body no gel. Her body is banging! Tolani 0- Ceec10."

@___omololasilver___:

"Cee-C give it to her..Ceec is absolutely beautiful with her stature..this is one of the reason why Vee save her keep disgracing yourself over man."

@tianareginald:

"Nne if you and Cee C stand, we will pick CEE C over you oh! CEE C wey set die ."

@ten.nie_:

"Cee.c is thick not FAT and her body is banging…Tolani is jealous."

@ladame_belle:

"Low key, Tolanibaj wishes she had ceec's body."

@_ashley_grey:

"She wish she had ceece’s body. It always the ones that are shaped like blunts body shaming."

