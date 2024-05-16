A heartwarming video capturing a young man and his soldier mum's reunion at his graduation has gone viral

After the lad was called up to the podium to receive his degree, an unexpected was made as he left the stage

To his surprise, the lad realised his mum was dressed in her military gear and waiting to receive him

A recent graduate of the University of West Georgia, USA, was overwhelmed with emotion as his soldier mum surprised him at his graduation ceremony.

A short clip shared on Facebook by WSB-TV showed the emotional mother-son reunion moment.

The mother-son reunion clip melted hearts. Photo Credit: WSB-TV

Source: Facebook

In the clip, the young lad had received his degree on the stage and was about to get off when his mum was announced to be present.

The announcement sent graduands and guests into a frenzy and made the lad emotional as his countenance immediately brightened.

He rushed down the stage to hug his mum, who was dressed in a US military uniform. Their hug was emotional. WSB-TV's clip made netizens teary.

Another female soldier had returned home to surprise her daughter and her boyfriend.

People gush over the mother-son moment

Si.ssy Haynes Mulkey said:

"Love this… he went from a stone cold facial expression to pure joy at the sight of him Mom, that smile is priceless."

MsKarmen MsCofield said:

"I watched this clip so many times! His reaction when he realized what the announcer was saying was priceless. Congratulations!"

Darrell Burke said:

"Thank you soldier for being a mom first and for your service. Ladies are so often overlooked in the service of their country. Whether in uniform or being the spouse holding down the fort while their husband is abroad!"

Bashante Shakey Rogers said:

"The way that baby turned looking like where my mama was everything. Congrats young man and thank you for your service mom."

Randy Anderson said:

"I'd give anything to turn a corner and see my mom standing there again.

"Never take them for granted."

Natasha Pritchett said:

"It’s the run as if he was a little boy all over again for me. Gosh this was so beautiful. There’s something about a child looking for their parents approval and love especially during occasions like this. Congratulations young king."

Soldier mum surprises her kids at school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a military woman had surprised her kids at school.

Without telling her kids she was back, the mother visited the children's school and walked into their class in her uniform.

The first kid who saw her left his table and ran to hug the mother tightly. The TikTok video showed the daughter getting so emotional and crying a little. The way the kids showed that they had missed their mother made the soldier very teary. They all cried together.

Source: Legit.ng