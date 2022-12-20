Nigerian popular reality TV show BBNaija over the years have been able to put new reality stars in the limelight, with some going on to build careers for themselves in the entertainment industry

Aside from the popularity that comes with participating in the reality show, there is a kind of unusual fan love many of the housemates get in the house, which later extends to reality when they leave the show

There have been different occasions where fans gift their favourites housemates cars, houses, among other expensive items

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show is a popular Nigerian reality show famous for creating new celebrities through its platform.

Thanks to the show and support from their fan base, many Nigerian youths have made quite a fortune for themselves.

Sheggz receives N10million on 27th birthday. Credit: @sheggz @unusualphyna @hermesiyele @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

There are also cases where reality stars get expensive gifts like giant money cakes, cars, houses, rented apartments, among others, from their fans on memorable occasions.

In this article, Legit,ng looks at BBNaija housemates who got expensive gifts from fans.

1. Sheggz

The BBNaija Level-up housemate and footballer received numerous gifts from his fans when he clocked 27 on Sunday, November 13.

Some of the videos that emerged online showed Shegzz being overwhelmed with loads of gift items, including cash gifts worth N10 million.

Designer shoes, exotic drinks, and an all-expense-paid trip to Greece were among the expensive gifts he received.

2. Groovy

Groovy also marked his 27th birthday on Wednesday, October 5, and it came with different surprise gifts from his fans.

The reality star received huge money cakes, and an all-expense-paid trip to Kigali, among other gifts.

3. Beauty

Despite being disqualified from the reality show, Beauty Tukura was able to build a fanbase for herself before she left the house.

This was glaring when her fans came through for her during her 25th birthday as she was showered with incredible gifts and cash.

4. Amaka

Following the controversial circumstances that led to her eviction from the show, many of Amaka's fans threw their weight behind her in every way they could.

After her eviction, fans presented two money cakes to Amaka, who was seen dancing happily.

The money cakes were 14 steps high and made with crisp N500 notes, and they were so tall it touched the roof.

5. Adekunle

Like many of his colleagues, Adekunle received expensive gifts from fans on his 28th birthday in October.

The reality star was presented with a N3 million cheque, N1 million in cash, Tesla stocks, one month of free therapy sessions in LUTH, a drone, among other expensive items.

6. Hermes

Hermes was treated to lavish gifts from his ardent fans after his eviction from the reality show.

The reality star was tipped as one of the favourites to emerge winner, reason why his eviction came as a shock to his fans.

Despite not making it to the final, Hermes has built a fan base that blessed him with cash gifts, a music box, shoes, frames, cakes and more.

7. Phyna

BBNaija 2022 winner was not left as she equally enjoyed massive support and love from her fans.

Days after she emerged as the winner of the reality show, dedicated supporters presented Phyna with several gift items, including designer shoes and bags, cakes and a massive money cake.

8. Liquorose

The former housemate from 2021 marked her 27th birthday in 2022, and her fans still came to support her.

Liquorose was presented with monetary gifts totalling N20 million. She also received a Mercedes Benz from an anonymous fan.

9. Bella

The second runner-up of the 2022 season was not left out, as she was gifted with an iPhone 14 Pro Max, designer perfumes, outfits, expensive pieces of jewellery, and mouthwatering items after she left the reality show.

10. Bryann

The reality star went online during the presentation of the gifts to show his followers the big things he got on his 24th birthday.

Bryann got a 10 million naira cheque, a MacBook Pro, studio equipment, cash money cake, among others.

BBNaija's Groovy marks 27th birthday in style

Groovy was the first housemate from the Level Up edition to make his birthday after the reality show ended.

Unlike his past birthdays, Groovy, who made it to the spotlight thanks to BBNaija, had a different celebration with different messages from his fans.

Groovy also took to his social media timeline to share some lovely birthday photos as he penned an inspiring message to himself.

