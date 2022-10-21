Disqualified BBNaija Level-Up star Beauty Tukura got massive fans' love on her 25th birthday, and Nigerians can't stop talking about it

Videos from her unbelievable fans who came together and gave her special treatment on her big day have emerged online

The reality star got eye-popping gifts that included 5 million naira and 20,000 dollars in cash, and she gushed heavily over the gesture

Everyone would love how former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Beauty Tukura, was celebrated by her passionate fans on her 25th birthday.

The reality star was shown huge love by her fans, who came out in their numbers to shower her with unimaginable gifts and cash on her special day.

Beauty received 5 million in naira currency and 20,000 in dollars and flaunted it in the videos, she also got other amazing gifts like cake, drinks and more.

In the videos, the fans also urged her to confirm the cash as she blushed while confirming them.

Check out the moment she collected the naira cash below:

Watch the 20k dollars gift below:

Nigerians react to Beauty gift presentation videos

Social media users have reacted differently to the videos of Beauty's birthday gift presentation from fans.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments read below:

Boss_nenesly:

"For someone who spent just two weeks , people kinda love her a lot though ... I mean, she wasn't even in her best behaviour in those two weeks ... but she almost seems to have the highest fan base, after phyna and Bryan... its called grace I guess."

Darlwright77:

"Before you yarn anyhow remember she was Miss Nigeria, that alone is a big name and her fans are double."

Reen_danin_:

"So do the fans also contribute to each other like this too?."

Reen_danin_:

"There is money in Nigeria oooo maybe I should move there to find some.of these money throwing up and down like this."

Madiajuly:

"I thought Nigeria is hard."

Source: Legit.ng