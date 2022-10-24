BBNaij 2022 winner, Phyna, has been lovingly celebrated by her fans and supporters popularly known as the Phynation

The dedicated fans recently came together and presented several gift items to the Level Up reality star

A cheque of N5 million, bags, and shoes, among other items, were given to Phyna and social media users had mixed reactions

It is indeed a rollercoaster of good times for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2022 winner, Phyna, who continues to receive gifts weeks after leaving the house.

Just recently, the Level Up star met with her fans and supporters popularly known as Phynation, and they had even more juicy surprises for her.

Fans spoil Phyna with more gifts. Photo: @unusualphyna/@phynation

Source: Instagram

The dedicated supporters presented Phyna with several gift items that included designer shoes and bags, cakes and a massive money cake.

As if that was not enough, the fans equally presented a cheque of N5 million to their favourite BBNaija 2022 housemate.

Check out the videos and pictures below:

Social media users react

don_babao said:

"U deserve it dear u put smiles on my face for the few weeks I watched u on my TV u deserve everything good in life I particularly contributed to this and am happy it got to u keep been urself phyna."

sauceprince1 said:

"I love these FANS, as they’ve SWORN to always make their favourites HAPPY with gifts and other goodies. Hopefully, I will have my own FANS someday and it will be worth celebrating too."

mr_ozoh said:

"A fan with 98,000 naira in his or her account is donating for someone that already has 100 million. No be mumu be that."

emmymador said:

"When other fans dey give shares Omo beauty fans set the standard 20k dollars shares in Amazon, and the rest."

gods.plan231 said:

"Wait do these fans have an association cus how do they use to come up with these gifts and money."

jeffryprettypretty said:

"Una still dey give person wey win 100m? Who do una this thing ."

fredycj said:

"People are asking why are they still giving her money after she won 50m cash. The truth be say, person way like you and wan give you money, go still give you money. Whether you get money or not."

Source: Legit.ng