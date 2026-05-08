Arsenal are set to miss two crucial players ahead of their Premier League encounter against West Ham on Sunday, May 10

The Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta, has dropped a hint about the duration of the players who would be sidelined

The North London side is currently topping the log with 76 points, five points above Manchester City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that two key players will miss the remainder of the season.

The Gunners will travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham on Sunday, May 10, as they look to strengthen their grip at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal are currently riding high after securing a place in the UEFA Champions League final by defeating Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate earlier this week.

Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino will miss the match between Arsenal and West Ham on Sunday, May 10. Photo by: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

Timber and Merino out of the season - Arteta

Spanish coach Mikel Arteta said that Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino may stay sidelined for the rest of the season.

According to the UK Standard, Arteta noted that both players will not feature against West Ham. He said:

"No chance for the weekend.

"I don't know, there's still a fair bit to do, so everything has to be so smooth and quick if they want to have a chance to play any minutes."

Timber has not played for almost two months since he was forced off against Everton last March.

Watch the video:

The full-back was in attendance at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night when Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid to reach the Champions League final.

For Merino, the midfielder has been out since undergoing foot surgery in early February and has been racing to recover in time to play some part before the end of the season.

Speaking on the availability of key players for the match, Arteta said:

"Very important, it was to witness the quality that we had on the bench the other night, if you compare that to a year ago, that's a very different picture.

"We have managed in the last week or so as well to have some more players fresher, and you could sense that as well, and as I said from the beginning, that's the most important thing, if we have that, we have a bigger chance to achieve the goals," per official website.

Arsenal fans raise fitness concerns

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of the Gunners fans following the news of Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino's injury. Read them below:

@rise_dams said:

"Clear and honest, he’s not rushing anyone back. Arsenal’s focus is on finishing the job with the squad that’s fit and ready."

Mikel Arteta is sweating over the fitness level of Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino ahead of the West Ham match. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

@iamaqib14 wrote:

"Its painfull but okay. Timber has given alot when white was not there!!

"I really hope white gets in more rhythm and stays in form for final of ucl and prem remaining matches.

"White gave his body for Arsenal thats the least we can do for him to trust him."

@goldgooner added:

"Timber is still limping unfortunately from the video on Tuesday night.

How many points Arsenal need to win EPL

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal have taken a huge step towards ending their long wait for a league title after Manchester City dropped points in a dramatic 3-3 draw against Everton.

Arsenal need seven points from their final three games to guarantee the title, regardless of what Man City do.

Source: Legit.ng