Big Blow for Mikel Arteta As 2 Key Players Set to Miss Crucial Match Against West Ham, Video
- Arsenal are set to miss two crucial players ahead of their Premier League encounter against West Ham on Sunday, May 10
- The Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta, has dropped a hint about the duration of the players who would be sidelined
- The North London side is currently topping the log with 76 points, five points above Manchester City
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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that two key players will miss the remainder of the season.
The Gunners will travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham on Sunday, May 10, as they look to strengthen their grip at the top of the Premier League table.
Arsenal are currently riding high after securing a place in the UEFA Champions League final by defeating Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate earlier this week.
Timber and Merino out of the season - Arteta
Spanish coach Mikel Arteta said that Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino may stay sidelined for the rest of the season.
According to the UK Standard, Arteta noted that both players will not feature against West Ham. He said:
"No chance for the weekend.
"I don't know, there's still a fair bit to do, so everything has to be so smooth and quick if they want to have a chance to play any minutes."
Timber has not played for almost two months since he was forced off against Everton last March.
Watch the video:
The full-back was in attendance at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night when Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid to reach the Champions League final.
For Merino, the midfielder has been out since undergoing foot surgery in early February and has been racing to recover in time to play some part before the end of the season.
Speaking on the availability of key players for the match, Arteta said:
"Very important, it was to witness the quality that we had on the bench the other night, if you compare that to a year ago, that's a very different picture.
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard outlines winning strategy for Arsenal vs PSG in Champions League final
"We have managed in the last week or so as well to have some more players fresher, and you could sense that as well, and as I said from the beginning, that's the most important thing, if we have that, we have a bigger chance to achieve the goals," per official website.
Arsenal fans raise fitness concerns
Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of the Gunners fans following the news of Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino's injury. Read them below:
@rise_dams said:
"Clear and honest, he’s not rushing anyone back. Arsenal’s focus is on finishing the job with the squad that’s fit and ready."
@iamaqib14 wrote:
"Its painfull but okay. Timber has given alot when white was not there!!
"I really hope white gets in more rhythm and stays in form for final of ucl and prem remaining matches.
"White gave his body for Arsenal thats the least we can do for him to trust him."
@goldgooner added:
"Timber is still limping unfortunately from the video on Tuesday night.
How many points Arsenal need to win EPL
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal have taken a huge step towards ending their long wait for a league title after Manchester City dropped points in a dramatic 3-3 draw against Everton.
Arsenal need seven points from their final three games to guarantee the title, regardless of what Man City do.
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.