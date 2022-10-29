Some fans of BBNaija season 7 star, Bryann, gathered to give him a wonderful treat on his 24th birthday

The excited fans spoiled him with eye-popping gifts like raw cash, N10 million naira, among other expensive devices

Nigerians have trooped to the comments section of the video of the presentation of the gifts to shower the reality star with lovely words

How far can you go to show that you love your favourite Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star? Well, some Bryann's fans have shown what a proper appreciation of favs should look like.

The fans gave the reality star something huge on his 24 birthday as they showered him with amazing gifts.

Bryann got special gifts from fans.

Source: Instagram

Bryann went on Instagram live during the presentation of the gifts to show his followers the big things he got on his special day.

He was presented with a 10 million naira cheque, a MacBook Pro, studio equipment, cash money cake, among others.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video of Bryann's gifts presentation

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Bryann's birthday gift presentation from fans.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Humanish_21:

"Lol it’s no longer about bagging Endorsements again oh.. it’s bagging fan base wey go spend."

Jim_vhik:

"Una get money ooI love Bryan but omo sapa dey."

Mhizvee08:

"I contributed 50k if you no believe, na you know."

Delightfultravelsng:

"It’s everyone having birthdays immediately after leaving the house for me."

Qutiemenz:

"Vibryannts we did this in less than a month…. Ah ah we should be proud of ourselves."

Hotttgirllllizzzz_"

"Aww Cubana Chiefpriest really tried for him."

Bryann's fans gift him N1.5m money cake

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that fans of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 star, Bryann left him completely stunned as they gift a money cake ahead of his birthday.

The singer, who was the 1st runner up at the recently concluded BBNaija reality TV show, joins his other colleagues as he also receives a massive money cake from his a fan on Twitter.

Bryann, upon delivery of his gift, revealed that he was in utter shock at the show of love from his fans to him.

