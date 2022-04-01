BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Liquorose turned a new age on March 31, 2022 and her fans made sure it was an unforgettable one

To celebrate the reality star’s 27th birthday, she was presented with an array of expensive gifts including cash presents totaling N20 million

Liquorose was also presented with two Mercedes Benz by an anonymous fan for her to choose one from

BBNaija star, Liquorose Afije turned 27 on March 31, 2022, and her fans made sure the birthday made headlines on social media.

To celebrate the reality star’s new age, her fans threw her a big party where they presented her with an array of beautiful gifts.

Liquorose showered with lovely surprises on 27th birthday. Photos: @liquorose, @liquolions

Liquorose got quite emotional after she was presented with monetary gifts totalling N20 million. Not stopping there, the BBNaija star also had photos of her displayed on billboards in a major area in Lagos state.

Anonymous fan gifts Liquorose Mercedes Benz

Liquorose’s 27th birthday caused a lot of people talking on social media and the highlight of the day appeared to be when the BBNaija star was presented with two Mercedes Benz GLEs for her to pick one from.

In a video making the rounds, Liquorose was seen getting emotional after the two cars were brought before her and she had to pick one.

See the videos below:

Internet users react

It goes without saying that a number of Nigerians were awestruck at the great love Liquorose received from her fans. Read some of their comments below:

Midesmart:

“Liquorose doesn’t clout chase they truly gifted her the car and funds❤️shes worthy ❤️ happy birthday nunu.”

Wolfthornsss:

“Where all this fanbase people dey see money? Everything hard o.”

Enny_princy:

“Who God have bless no one can curse.”

Officialdorine22:

“Fans wee never chop.”

Theayoadejumo__:

“She get fans no be life ...na all of us gather contribute the money .”

Raphiats_lifestyle:

“Na all these things dey make govt think say we as citizens get money for this country fans oooo where una dey see this money?”

Theajebutter:

“Are you playing? What kind of playing is this?”

Nice one.

