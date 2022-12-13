As the year 2022 comes to an end, the memories made in the eventful year will be carried along into the next year. For style lovers, there were many memorable looks that will not be forgotten in a hurry.

If there is one thing Nigerian celebrities never fail to deliver, it is certainly their ability to slay in different looks.

For the year 2022, fans witnessed their favourite stars pull off some breathtaking (and some controversial) looks that are forever etched in the minds of fashion lovers.

Photos of some celebrity looks. Credit: @ericanlewedim, @eniola_badmus

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights six looks that were the most memorable in 2022.

Check them out below:

1. Ifu Ennada

Ifu Ennada was among the stars who graced the event and she did so in a dress designed by Toyin Lawani.

Although it was one of the much-talked-about looks at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), not everyone seemed to fancy the all-black dress with multiple face masks making up the flounce part of the dress.

She sparked even more reactions when she stated that the dress is worth over N40 million.

2. Erica Nlewedim

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star/Nollywood actress stepped out for the event in a breath-taking number that turn heads and left her fans in awe.

The sea-gree mermaid dress with a dramatic dress featured a sweetheart neckline and some stylish sleeves, was designed by Patrycja Kujawa, a Turkish designer.

Amidst the buzz her look created, a Twitter user identified as Scorp took to the platform to share a claim about the cost of the dress, which got people talking.

3. Bimbo Ademoye

The talented screen goddess, who played one of the leading characters, Arolake, was a vision in white at the grand premiere of the movie, courtesy of designer, Somo By Somo.

The beautiful design saw Ademoye sporting a bedazzled net veil covered over her face.

A while ago, she left fans amused when she posted a video which captured the struggles of wearing the corseted dress.

4. Kiekie

Prior to the birth of her baby, the expectant mother shared a stack of photos from a breathtaking outdoor photoshoot.

Kiekie is seen dressed in a thin-strap black dress featuring a white ruffle flounce.

She paired the look with a wide-brimmed black heart, some statement black earrings and wrist-length black gloves.

A funny behind-the-scene video made the look more memorable for her fans.

5. Iyabo Ojo

The Nollywood actress proved she understood the assignment for The Woman King movie premiere.

Dressed by the one and only Toyin Lawani of Tiannah Empire, everything about this look embodied a daring spirit, fierceness and the fearless nature of a powerful woman king!

6. Beauty Tukura

The Big Brother Naija reality star got social media users buzzing with excitement over her birthday celebration.

For the main event, the ex-beauty queen made sure to keep the spotlight on her at her birthday bash. She dazzled in a floor-length dress with feather sleeves and an exposed corset bodice. Her makeup was also on point.

7. Eniola Badmus

For her birthday, the Nollywood actress melted hearts in a gorgeous dress. And this caused a buzz especially due to to her weight loss transformation.

She posed for some photos in a stunning bejewelled sheer dress with an opening at the front and a floor-length veil.

For her face, she opted for a natural glam makeup look.

These and many more looks owned the spotlight in the year 2022!

