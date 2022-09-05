Evicted BBNaija Level Up star, Amaka, has caused an online buzz after she was shown love by her fans

The reality star recently went live on her Instagram page to show off the huge money cakes she received from them

After the video went viral online, it caused quite a stir from netizens who shared their mixed reactions at the development

Evicted BBNaija Level Up star, Amaka, appears to be enjoying her newfound fame going by the love fans have shown her.

The reality star was sent packing from the show under controversial circumstances after her fellow housemates nominated her for immediate eviction.

In a new development, the ex-housemate, whom many fans argued was wrongly disqualified, took to her Instagram live to display the love they had shown her.

Fans gift BBNaija Level Up star Amaka two huge money cakes. Photos: @the_real_amaka

During the live event, Amaka flaunted two huge money cakes that was presented to her by her fans as she danced happily.

The money cakes were 14-steps high and made with crisp N500 notes. The huge display nearly touched the roof and Amaka looked very pleased by it.

See a snippet from the Instagram live below:

Internet users react as Amaka flaunts huge money cakes from fans

The video of Amaka with her money cakes soon spread on social media and caused a stir. A number of netizens seemed skeptical while others noted that BBNaija fans were at it again. Read some of their comments below:

Girllikeanangel:

“Mehn I thought y’all ended all this last year?”

Princessonyinye_:

“This is exactly what she wanted, so good for her.”

Deo_khilz:

“Una don start again for this season.”

Quincyamah:

“Omo , Amaka deserves this . With the way biggie sent her out of the house.”

Flawless_apartments:

“E choke!!!! the competition will soon start FANs una too much .”

Gapella:

“Them don start.”

Yo.landa.xx:

“She deserve more ❤️❤️❤️.”

pink.lips.balm:

“I thought there’s inflation and people are broke ”

o.g_dharmie:

“She has fans oo and she is loved.”

ogesnazzy:

“She deserves the best my makii billion❤️”

extyperfections:

“Makky billions my girl , Amazon 〽️ Dey your back ,”

Nice one.

Chomzy tops list of richest BBNaija Level Up housemates so far

The BBNaija Level Up season recently concluded its sixth week and a number of housemates made big bucks owing to their big wins on the show.

Despite the grand prize of the reality show being N100m in cash and gifts, the other housemates have been given ample opportunities to win big with mouth watering rewards during their tasks.

During the course of six weeks, some housemates have stayed consistent with their wins or have been fortunate enough to win tasks with huge prizes attached.

Legit.ng gathered a list on the top five richest housemates and Chomzy is leading with a huge margin.

