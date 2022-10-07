BBNaija Level Up star, Adekunle, clocked the new age of 28 on October 6, 2022, and his fans made it a memorable one

The reality star was bombarded with luxury gifts on his big day including a N3m cheque, Macbook pro, Tesla stocks and more

Videos from the occasion went viral as the celebrant looked emotional while being presented with the gifts

BBNaija Level Up star, Adekunle, recently turned 28 and his many fans made sure it was an unforgettable one for him.

On the reality star’s birthday which took place on October 6, 2022, he was bombarded with mouthwatering gifts that left social media users in awe.

In videos making the rounds online, the Level Up star looked emotional as he was presented with expensive and thoughtful gifts from his fans who reportedly did everything in just four days.

In one trending video, a lady who spoke on behalf of his fans presented Adekunle with a N3 million cheque, N1 million in cash, Tesla stocks, one month free therapy sessions in LUTH, a drone, a Macbook pro, an iWatch, an iPhone, a trip to Kenya, hampers, 28 boxes of clothes and shoes, a wardrobe change and more.

Adekunle was also presented with a live performance by Nigerian Idols star, Zaddock, among other things. See video below:

See a full list of the mouthwatering gifts he received below:

Nigerians react as BBNaija Adekunle’s fans bombard him with luxury gifts on 28th birthday

After the videos went viral, they caused a massive buzz on social media from many Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say below:

temiwrites:

"Fans isonu… you can’t put this money together to help distressed families in Lokoja bah? Flood has taken over everywhere but of course, we like to celebrate nonsense. HBD o jere Dekunle.‍♀️"

oro.____:

"He deserves it. Very Intellectual Guy ."

priscillia_oluchi_:

"Congratulations! These ones don pass Fans oo, Na AC. "

joelilyofficial:

"Rich kids we see ur doings ."

shopevrytin1:

"BBN na the only way now ooo."

itskemepiya:

"These fans dey get money oo."

forever__pamela:

"He deserves it and more."

thriftlineby_ese:

"His people really like him sha.."

iamthefantiwoman:

"This guy deserves all the happiness of in the world, a true human being he is ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

abigailelinam_dali:

"We did this in 4 days imagine if it was months ahhhh omo echoke oo."

rarangrari:

"One month fully paid therapy session for me ❤️❤️ Islanders ️ thank you ❤️"

Happy 28th birthday to Adekunle.

Source: Legit.ng