Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the general overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has promised to give Aboy's wife, Blessing Chibuzor, N20 million in the next 10 years, but gave a serious condition

The cleric made this known to the public while reacting to a widespread report that the government had nullified Aboy's marriage

In a statement released on Facebook, the OPM pastor also reminded the public that Aboy's wife is enjoying a lifetime monthly salary

The general overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has promised Blessing Chibuzor, Aboy's wife, the sum of N20 million in the next 10 years, with a disturbing condition.

Chibuzor disclosed this on Facebook on May 8 while he informed the public that the couple would be going on holiday in Canada.

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere promises Aboy's wife N20 million in the next 10 years. Photo Credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

According to the OPM pastor, Aboy's wife is on a lifetime salary, and her only occupation is the care of his adopted autistic son, as well as delivering children.

OPM pastor's condition to Aboy's wife

Chibuzor stated that if Aboy is alive in the next 10 years, he would give Blessing N20 million, separate from her monthly salary.

"...Remember, she is on a lifetime salary and her only job is to take care of my son Elijah, make him happy and give birth to beautiful healthy children.

"And if Elijah is alive in 10 years' time she will receive another 20 million naira cash, which is different from her monthly salary every month," his statement on Facebook partly read.

The condition attached to the N20 million promise has raised some eyebrows.

Apostle Chibuzor reminded people that Aboy's wife is on a lifetime salary. Photo Credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Reactions trail OPM pastor's Facebook post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the OPM pastor's Facebook post below:

Benedicta Samuel said:

"Good work.

"But please, Mrs Aboy is already advanced to be burden with the stress of pregnancy, please use surrogacy sir...the child will still be biologically Aboy's, you even get to select healthy embryos."

Kenneth Alozie said:

"E be like na Aboy come de enjoy the church pass all the members now....see me con de envy Aboy oh."

Stephanie Kanayo KC said:

"Omo no be small thing oo. Like this now Aboy wan first me travel to abroad😂😂. Abeg👏👏the God wey run am for Aboy i no be firewood oo."

Anochilionye Chyjane said:

"Haaa .. this pepper is too much on us the online in-laws.Everyone deserves to be happy indeed.Congratulations once again, Aboy and wife."

Imeh Manasseh said:

"But can I ask a question?

"Was bride price paid by Aboy for the wife's head.

"Who collected the brideprice on behalf of the wife's family?"

Okechukwu Onwuakagba said:

"The work is not easy.I don't envy the woman. Taking care of persons living with autism no be here oh.It requires a lot of patience, otherwise 'yawa go gas'.The Lord is her strength."

Anike Ngozi said:

"Aboy just dey shine.

"But hw the woman wan carry belle for aboy she don enter menopause nah.

"But papa if another one package come out I dey active abeg."

OPM pastor's dream for church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that OPM pastor had opened up about his true dream for the church.

The Port Harcourt-based cleric made his stance known via his official Facebook page on May 4, 2026.

His comments followed recent reports concerning "The Ark," a 109,000-seat auditorium currently being built by Bishop David Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church in Ota.

Source: Legit.ng