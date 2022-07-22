Comedian Princess rejoiced happily on social media after Baba Ijesha bagged 16 years in prison for molesting her daughter

In an interview with Arise TV, she noted that she swore to take care of every child under her care even though she isn't their biological mother

Princess also added that Baba Ijesha tried to bribe her before the case eventually turned into a huge mess for him

Popular Nigerian comedian Princess was faced with harsh criticism on and off social media when she decided to pursue the Baba Ijesha case to the end.

The actor was eventually sentenced to 16 years in prison on different counts.

Princess, in a recent interview, revealed why she went hard for her foster daughter.

Princes says Baba Ijesha tried to bribe her to keep quiet Photo credit: @princesscomedian

According to the comedian, she has been taking other people's kids under her care for years, and when the Baba Ijesha case happened, she went numb first.

As someone who always urged all her kids to say the truth even in the face of consequences, Princess felt a need to fight for the girl who was entrusted in her care by her parents.

She noted that it didn't make sense that people kept asking why she couldn't let the case go, saying anyone who loves kids knows that they should be cared for and protected.

He tried to bribe me

The comedian added that Baba Ijesha tried everything possible so that she would keep quiet on the case and even went as far as calling on people he knew she respected and wouldn't dare go against.

Princess was surprised that instead of everyone to rise to fight Baba Ijesha on her behalf, there were people like Yomi Fabiyi cutting corners and coming up with false narratives.

She also added that hers was the first case that would see a celebrity punished for their crime.

Nigerians react to Princess' interview

