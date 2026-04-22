Yul Edochie and Do2dtun have clashed online over Roby Ekpo’s saga with his ex-wife

The OAP shared his thoughts on a podcast about what he went through before his marriage crashed

Many fans were not impressed with Edochie’s post as they dragged him over his stance on the matter

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and media personality Do2dtun have clashed online over the messy drama between Roby Ekpo and his ex-wife, Mayowa.

Ekpo granted an interview where he shared his bitter experience during his marriage to Mayowa, as celebrities reacted to his comments and emotional breakdown on the podcast.

Reactions as Yul Edochie, Do2dtun clash over Roby Ekpo’s saga. Photo credit@yuledochie/@do2dtun/@robyekpo

Source: Instagram

In a post making the rounds online, Do2dtun noted that he preferred how Ekpo was able to express himself, regardless of the emotions he showed.

According to him, it was better for his mental health to speak out than to remain silent and suffer. He added that people who had been waiting for him to speak still went ahead to drag him afterwards.

Yul reacts to Do2dtun’s post

Reacting, Edochie stated that Ekpo was not supposed to show his emotions in public. According to him, his behaviour on the podcast showed weakness.

Yul Edochie's fans school over his utterance about Roby Ekpo’s saga. Photo credit@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He added that instead of crying over a woman, he should replace her with five beautiful women and get them all pregnant at the same time.

Fans react to Yul’s stance

Fans were not impressed with Edochie’s comments about Ekpo. They blasted him and questioned why he did not “replace May Edochie with a beautiful woman” as he advised others.

Others wondered how May Edochie ended up with him in the first place and called him out. According to them, he was speaking from a place of pain over how his first wife began to thrive after leaving him.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about May Edochie's video

Reactions have trailed what Yul Edochie said about Roby Ekpo. Here are some of the comments below:

@queendoris11 shared:

"Yul u did not replace ur wife wit a hotter wife o, abi u done replace juddy and we don’t know?"

@thedeltabeauty wrote:

"How May take marry Yul sef ? No wonder she no even too vex as he marry Judy . She don taya for the weyrey before."

@chyddo wrote:

"As a man, your biggest prayer should be not to end up like Yul. If anyone told me Yul would later be this, I wouldn’t have believed."

@impression_fabrics said:

"But Yul you didn't take your own advice because your own replacement was neither new nor hot."

@ the_bimboakisanya reacted:

"Nothing bad in crying abeg, no big deal. Dotun is a wise man, God bless you."

@omosede_oye commented:

"Yul, always speaking from a place filled with so much pain . May God heal you. Shalom."

Judy Austin likes post about May Edochie

Legit.ng previously reported that reactions had trailed Judy Austin's action after Omoni Oboli made a post about May Edochie featuring in her movie.

Oboli earlier announced that Edochie made her Nollywood debut in her film titled Uprising Wives on Strike 3.

Judy was among those who liked the post, and her action sparked reactions from fans, who shared mixed views.

Source: Legit.ng