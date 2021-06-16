Embattled Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha, was recently seen looking pitiful as he waited to be arraigned in a magistrate court

The movie star was seen tightly clutching an inspirational book on how to survive perilous times as he sat outside the courtroom

Another actor, Yomi Fabiyi, was also seen giving an interview where he spoke on the importance of justice for every individual involved

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha, was recently spotted just before his arraignment in a magistrate court in Yaba.

In photos shared on social media by one Global Excellence page on Facebook, the embattled movie star was seen seated outside the courtroom ahead of his hearing.

One thing that seemed to stand out about the actor was how he held on tightly to an inspirational book.

Baba Ijesha with an inspirational book on how to survive perilous times. Photos: Global Excellence

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The book which is titled ‘How To Thrive In Perilous Times’ appeared to be what the actor hoped would help him through his situation.

Baba Ijesha sat on the floor and in other photos stood to give a blank stare as he waited outside alongside other people in the court.

See the photos below:

Yomi Fabiyi speaks on the importance of justice for all to the press

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, who also appeared to be in the court, shared a video of himself speaking with members of the press on his Instagram page.

The movie star spoke on how justice could not be reached without a fair hearing, regardless of whoever was involved.

He said:

“My opinion has always been that justice cannot be served if there is no fair hearing. Fair hearing is crucial to justice.”

Speaking further, Fabiyi said his standpoint had always been that everybody deserves to be heard and the rule of law is not just for the victims but also for the suspect and everybody else.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fabiyi said the present young generation is always quick to assume that whenever anybody is accused of a crime, then they are already condemned and do not deserve to be heard irrespective of the evidence gathered.

The actor then asked what the case would be if Baba Ijesha is eventually found innocent, considering that he had been in detention for about two months. He asked who would bear the damages that had been done.

See the video below:

Interesting.

Baba Ijesha still in custody despite bail on health grounds

He was reportedly granted bail when some magistrates went to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, and they saw him limping.

According to Punch, a police source confirmed that the actor was still in custody because his bail conditions still had to undergo certain required processes.

The bail conditions as listed by his lawyer were two reliable sureties, one of which must be a level-10 civil servant, a direct blood relation to the accused, and a N500,000 bail bond.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng