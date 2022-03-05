The defilement case involving Baba Ijesha and a minor got a new twist when the comic actor defended himself at a Lagos court

Baba Ijesha claimed the entire scenario was a movie role he planned along with Ms Damilola better known as Princess

The actor boasted about his acting skills and wondered why Princess burst into the scene with other people while he was acting with the minor, Nigerians have reacted

The lingering child abuse case involving comic actor, Baba Ijesha and Princess stirred massive reactions on social media after another angle about it emerged.

The actor told a Lagos court that Princess and himself acted in a movie production about the incident.

Baba Ijesha changes story, says everything was movie script. Credit: @sabiradio @princesscomedian

Source: Instagram

The defendant claimed Princess wanted him to act the role of a playboy in the movie and he shared a printout of Whatapp chats between himself and the comedian as evidence to Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.

Baba Ijesha also stated that Princess said the movie location was her home and he was surprised when they change the entire arrangement.

Nigerians surprised about Baba Ijesha's new dimension

Nigerians have reacted differently to the new dimension nthe story took.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Vibezonvbz:

"Even satan would shout Jesus for this kind lie."

Beth_hairs:

"He said "Princess left the room" but went ahead to say "she was the one filming all angles"...Wahala dey ooo."

Cleoladiva:

"Lol this man thinks we are clowns like I do not get it! What is going on?"

Happyyofficial_:

"Ahhh jesus I wish God will just let thunder strike some people that are guilty of something but yet still have the temerity to lie."

Ade.golden:

"So it’s no longer a set up it’s now a script? Nice."

Zoe.fashion.hub:

"This has to be the worst lie or whatever this is."

Baba Ijesha hold inspirational book on surviving hard times

Legit.ng previously reported that embattled Baba Ijesha was seen looking pitiful as he waited to be arraigned in a magistrate court.

The movie star was seen tightly clutching an inspirational book on how to survive perilous times as he sat outside the courtroom.

Another actor, Yomi Fabiyi, was also seen giving an interview where he spoke on the importance of justice for every individual involved.

Source: Legit.ng