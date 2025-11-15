A throwback video of Iyabo Ojo vowing to return Baba Ijesha to prison if released has resurfaced on social media

The old clip resurfaced following the release of the Nollywood actor from prison, with many sharing comments about Iyabo Ojo

Recall that in 2021, she took up the alleged case of sexual assault involving Baba Ijesha and comedienne Princess' foster daughter

Nollywood actress and producer Iyabo Ojo trended across social media platforms following the release of her colleague, Olanrewaju Omiyinka a.k.a Baba Ijesha, from prison.

Recall that the actor regained his freedom on Friday, November 14, 2025, after spending over three years in custody over alleged sexual assault.

After actor Yomi Fabiyi's announcement that Baba Ijesha had been freed after being cleared by the Appeal Court, an old video of Iyabo resurfaced on social media.

Details of Iyabo Ojo's involvement

Recall that in 2021, Iyabo took up the alleged case of sexual assault involving her colleague, Baba Ijesha, and a foster daughter of comedienne Princess.

In one of the Instagram Live sessions, Iyabo, opposed the release of Baba Ijesha from detention.

Following Baba Ijesha's release, netizens dug up the old video where she was heard saying,

"If Baba Ijesha is released, I will send him back."

Iyabo Ojo's old video regarding Baba Ijesha's release is below:

Reactions trail Iyabo Ojo's old video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse comments. Read them below:

nonchalant_blog said:

"Let’s see what iyabo Ojo will do."

Yinkus baby said:

"He is out cos he has served his sentence."

Temitope hair reacted:

"Momma when are you going to sell your house now."

onzaitee wrote:

"I just dey wonder the kyn eye weh iyabo ojo and baba ijesha go take dey look each other..."

holuwabunmi said:

This is old video, Anti iyabo is indeed a change woman now."

Maxwell said:

"‘For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.’ Holding onto unforgiveness can weigh us down, but choosing to forgive can set us free. Consider reflecting on this and finding peace in letting go."

temitope adebowale said:

"many people want to buy the house oo how many house iyabo ojo con build like this? hundreds comment wants the house indeed."

Desmond commented:

"I have good house agent that I can recommend for ur house in case u wanna sell it."

adewaleJMO said:

"When a woman is ready to destroy you, it is always easy for them to locate other women of like minds to help nail you. May we never fall into their trap. Congratulations Baba ijesha. Iyabo Ojo what next’s?"

