Princess, the comedian who accused Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha of assault and the violation of a minor, has reacted to his release

Baba Ijesha's release was announced by his colleague on Friday, November 14, 2025

Fans reacted to her video, vowing to send the actor back to jail if he continues with his alleged actions

Nigerian comedian Damilola Adekola, also known as the laughter merchant, who accused Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, better known as Baba Ijesha, has reacted to his release.

The comic actor was convicted of assaulting minors a few years ago and was sentenced to 16 years in prison. However, he regained his freedom a few hours ago.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Princess warned landlords, schools, and women about the ex-convict.

According to her, Baba Ijesha violated not only her foster daughter but also 12 other victims. She added that the places where the actor has lived or may live are unsafe for minors and vulnerable women willing to work with him.

The comedian emphasized that Baba Ijesha should have remained in prison for life. She also explained why it appeared the actor did not serve the full 16-year sentence he was given.

Comedian Princess slams Yomi Fabiyi

In her video, Princess accused Yomi Fabiyi of chasing clout, stating she has no time for people who lack purpose in life.

She further claimed that Fabiyi had been previously accused of violating people, which is why he did everything possible to derail Baba Ijesha's sentence.

Princess reiterated that Baba Ijesha is a self-confessed violator of minors and referred her fans to a video pinned on her Instagram.

She shared details about some of the places the actor had lived in the past, including Lagos Island, Mafolukun, Sabo, and Oworo. She warned that Baba Ijesha may return to these areas and resume his old ways, urging people to stay alert.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Princess's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the comedian. Many promised to send the actor back to jail if he ever resumes violating any child. Here are comments below:

@yastaiwo commented:

"Pls speak about okele, the alleged boyfriend of the girl whose thing was found on the girl as alleged by Yomi Fabiyi>'

@temmiloluwa247 said:

"If he do nonsense again he go go back. We must protect our children by fire by force."

@tayofatodu wrote:

"I just hope he's learnt his lesson."

@mcdemocrazy shared:

"Please princess let him be for Christ sake. He has lost a lot and learned his lesson. But will it have your joy the he die there and never made up? For him to come out after many years it's only mean one thing that God still shows love In respect of who we are. Please go and rest."

Princess reacts to Baba Ijesha’s 16-years sentence

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Nigerian comedian Princess reacted when Baba Ijesha was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Baba Ijesha was found guilty of molesting Princess’ 14-year-old foster daughter, and the comedian reacted to the verdict on social media. Her response to the verdict sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians.

