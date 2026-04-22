A court has issued a new directive regarding Tonto Dikeh over her N200 million exorcism case involving a secondary school girl

A few weeks ago, the actress was seen conducting a deliverance on a schoolgirl and shared the video and pictures online

Reactions trailed the court’s action as fans were divided over the verdict and shared their views on the case and what is happening in the country

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is facing fresh action by a court in Abuja over her viral deliverance video with a schoolgirl.

A few weeks ago, the actress shared videos and pictures showing her conducting deliverance for a schoolgirl in uniform.

Reactions as court takes fresh action against Tonto Dikeh in N200m exorcism suit involving girl. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

She was dragged for the action, and a human rights lawyer, Ikechukwu Obasi, filed a suit against her, seeking N200 million in compensation.

According to him, the actress subjected the schoolgirl to degrading treatment, alleging that the videos and pictures she shared caused public humiliation, stigma, and psychological trauma.

Court takes action on Tonto Dikeh

During the hearing of the case at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, it was stated that the actress should be served the N200 million lawsuit papers through her email.

According to the lawyer, the video and pictures shared by Tonto Dikeh on her Instagram page violated the dignity and privacy rights under the 1999 Constitution and the Child Rights Act 2003.

Fans react to action against Tonto Dikeh

Fans reacted by saying there are more pressing issues the nation is battling than suing an actress over a deliverance video.

They questioned what action has been taken against bandits who have been taking lives and destroying properties in the country.

Fans defend Tonto Dikeh in N200m exorcism suit involving schoolgirl. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

Some also asked who would receive the money, accusing the lawyer of chasing publicity and personal gain. However, others disagreed, saying the actress should not have shared the video publicly.

Reactions over action against Tonto Dikeh

Reactions have trailed the post about the actress. Here are comments below:

@theroyal_kwell wrote:

"The lawyer wants to make money and name for himself. A certain percentage of the settlement money will go to the lawyer."

@opeyemiaduniade reacted:

"Una no open case file for bandt abeg who go collect the money."

@lifestylewithposh commented:

"Government leave Tonto fix the insecurity in the country."

@olajumoke2302 said:

"Have they severed Blessing any letter yet?"

__cymiisolah wrote:

@ 15 h

"Una no see better case file Na this one Una see Yeye people."

@ ifeomaazu commented:

"People are bad. They killed a driver a driver and abducted the passenger, federal… didn’t say anything about it but someone that did deliverance session with the permission of the child, you people are charging the person to court. Not all the money is eatable. It will not be well with you guys. God is not a joke."

Tonto Dikeh Fatoyinbo's blackmail saga

Legit.ng had reported that Tonto Dikeh had reacted to the allegation made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala, against her.

Doris Ogala had claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep her quiet over her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo.

However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video as she appeared unbothered about the allegations made against her.

Source: Legit.ng