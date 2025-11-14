Actor Baba Ijesha has been trending across social media following rumours about an update on him

Recall that the popular Yoruba actor was arrested in April 2021 for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl

Broadcaster Kola Olootu also confirmed the rumours as he shared an update on Baba Ijesha via his Facebook page

Broadcaster and film producer Kola Olotu has confirmed rumours about Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, being released from detention.

This comes after rumours about Baba Ijesha's release went viral across social media platforms on Friday, November 14.

In a statement via his Facebook page, Kola Olotu revealed Baba Ijesha is back. Sharing a picture of the Nollywood actor, the broadcaster captioned it,

"Baba Ijesha tide o - meaning Baba Ijesha has returned."

Baba Ijesha's release was also confirmed by actor Yomi Fabiyi.

"You are now officially free and out. Baba Ijesha is not just back but better. I am also happy you were cleared by the Appeal Court of ever having sex or defiling any child or minor. The 7-year-old story is a charade. We live in a terrible world, where sentiments and wickedness rise above the rule of law and truth," he wrote in part.

Why Baba Ijesha was convicted

Recall that Baba Ijesha was arrested in April 2021 for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old foster daughter of Nigerian comedienne, Princess. On July 14, 2022, he was found guilty of four out of six charges.

He was sentenced to a five-year term for charges including indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault, as pronounced by the Lagos State Special Offences Court. Following his conviction, Baba Ijesha was held at the Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre.

Reactions follow Baba Ijesha's release

While many celebrated the Nollywood actor's release, others raised questions. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

Princess reacts to Baba Ijesha’s 16-years sentence

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Nigerian comedian Princess reacted when Baba Ijesha was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Baba Ijesha was found guilty of molesting Princess’ 14-year-old foster daughter, and the comedian reacted to the verdict on social media.

Her response to the verdict sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians.

