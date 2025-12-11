Mercy Johnson has shared a video of what she was up to while her husband relaxed at home

In the clip, the father of four was lying on a patio chair outside their home, busy pressing his phone

Fans offered their interpretations of her actions, speculating on what she might want from him as the festive season approaches

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson left her fans in stitches with a video she shared on her Instagram page.

The mother of four, who lost a significant amount of weight a few months ago, was seen dancing humorously and singing for her husband.

Her politician husband was lying on a patio chair outside their home, just relaxing, while his wife stood nearby.

She played "Men Dey" by Aniydons, singing the song word for word and praising her husband.

Mercy Johnson was heard saying, "Clear road, men dey, men dey run things, money na water," while pointing at her husband.

In the caption of her post, she mentioned that she was hyping her "gee" as Christmas approaches. The movie star also demonstrated what the singer was saying with her hands when Aniydons sang, "Pounds dey, dollars dey, money na water."

Mercy Johnson's husband ignores singing wife

Reacting to all the hype and praise from his wife, husband of the actress, who stood by her colleague a few weeks ago when her marriage was troubled, continued pressing his phone.

While wearing a smile, he didn’t look at his wife at all. At one point, Mercy Johnson stopped singing when he didn’t acknowledge her. She later joined him on the patio and playfully interacted with him.

See the video here:

Reaction over Mercy Johnson's video

Fans reacted after seeing the video shared by the actress. They laughed at her playfulness, while stated that she was indirectly asking her husband for money to shop. A few others teased her that another baby might on the way very soon, with what she was doing. Here are comments below:

@maxini2019 stated:

"Women do that after they annoy you off. Trying console hope him now that he is mad, see how he does not even want to smile. Merci what did you do to him first! "

@ kingsley_om reacted:

"Your matter don reach Supreme Court."

@miraclenollytv shared:

"Chairman all thses hyping this period, your account go hear am, money na water. Abeg do the transfer sir."

@ iamyvonnejegede said:

"This hype, I can feel it in my chest.. Men dey no be lie"

@jesus_bae wrote

"You go soon geh belle."

@ eonyex commented:

"Shopping cart is empty, we understand all these scopes."

Source: Legit.ng