Portable has joined the league of celebrities reacting to the video where Mercy Johnson shared her recent look

In the video, he mentioned that he was not aware the actress was married and commented on her backside

Fans shared their opinions about his video, dragging him for making such comments, as other men would never dare to comment about his own wife

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has reacted to the drastic weight loss of Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson.

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had lost significant weight, making her the subject of online discussions. However, she responded to her critics in a TikTok video, sending them all to the gallows.

Sharing his thoughts on the role interpreter, Portable affirmed that he didn’t know Johnson was married.

He pointed out that Mercy Johnson was one of the actresses he used to watch when he was much younger.

The Zeh Nation boss also mentioned that the movie star had a big backside before, and he initially thought she had undergone surgery to fix her body.

Portable also lashed out at women who go under the knife to alter their bodies, advising them to learn from Mercy Johnson and embrace the bodies God created for them.

Portable shares reason for Mercy Johnson's weight loss

Explaining the reason behind the weight loss, the singer, who recently faced jail term for assault, noted that people had commented on her backside, and her husband asked her to lose weight so they could have peace at home.

Portable, who praised women from Mercy Johnson’s state of origin, Kogi, for having big backsides.

He also noted that Mercy Johnson likely didn’t want people focusing on her 'bumbum', which is why she worked on her figure.

What fans said about Portable's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the singer. Here are comments about it below:

@prosper_ogechic commented:

"He don to factory reset. Akoi werey iz plenty."

@__prettyybee stated:

"See eyes, e just finish to dey smoke."

@hadexbeauty_spa said:

"Always feeing comfortable to talk about someone else wife body, but no one dares to try that with any of his wives ,next thing he will come online and start dragging them. Very nonsense boi."

@adeolu wrote:

"Our wives shld sha drag you to hospital to run kidney n liver function test cos this your yellow eyesball is not ordinary o…ewuuu."

@pensioneeerr said:

"Elizabeth joyce see your eyes, Malaria dey your body ."

@ein_dol stated:

"See how you dey btalks about another man's wife, you life dodn spoil Portable, just it like that.

Do2dtun reacts to Portable, Osupa's feud

Legit.ng previously reported that media personality, Do2dtun joined the league of celebrities who reacted to Portable-Saheed Osupa's saga. He shared a series of tweets and marvelled at the boldness of the young singer.

The media personality also stated that he was not comfortable with what Portable had done.

