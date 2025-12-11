A young Nigerian bride has gone viral on social media after showing off her singing skill at her wedding venue

In a video, she was seen holding a microphone and singing at the top of her voice while guests listened to her

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate to share their various opinions in the comments

A young lady became a social media sensation after a video from her wedding circulated online, showing her attempt at performing a song for her guests.

The short clip captured the bride taking hold of a microphone at her wedding and raising her voice with full confidence as family, friends and well-wishers watched her.

Bride sings on her wedding day

Within a short time, the video circulated on TikTok, sparking a lot of reactions from people who found it both hilarious and memorable.

The clip, originally uploaded on TikTok by @tinaj463, showed the bride fully focused on the performance.

She was so determined to create a solemn atmosphere, throwing her energy into the song even as some of the attendees laughed in the background.

Her energy and eagerness to entertain her guests seemed to be one of the reasons the clip went viral so quickly.

Reactions as bride sings on wedding day

As the clip circulated, on TikTok viewers took to the comments to express their opinions about what they had seen.

Many found her performance heartwarming and believed it was amazing to step forward to sing in front of everyone.

Others, however, focused on her voice, claiming that her voice lacked the refinement expected at such an occasion.

A separate group of commenters insisted that she struggled with the lyrics and appeared unsure of the words at certain points.

@dave_wearz said:

"I first think say she dey recite Quran, nobody should bring me back here."

@Joy Jeremiah said:

"Singing was funny then the person that shouted haba, with othe people talking and laughing in the background made me to laugh."

@Tiana Wunmi said:

"She no get bridesmaids wey fit collect microphone from her? Make nobody bring me back abeg."

@Dee’s collection said:

"Hahahhahahahahah love can bring out ur hidden talent menhhhhhh,go gurl go gurl."

@Ellaris commented:

"This is what happens when you don't tell your friends the truth, Una don hype her into oblivion."

@FRAGZIE SCENTS said:

"Awwwwwwwwww. So romantic, na she know wey her eye see for street. Na the werey wey record I get talk with. Why you Dey laugh."

@Ama Ablorde reacted:

"Awwww Alhaji is so supportive. He’s swaying to her singing. But Ameriya why?"

@ThriftMaven by Henny said:

"For the first person wey Dey spray money he just Dey talk make I run spray wetin I wan spray finish commot for here abeg."

@Mag-gie Fashion Home said:

"Is like her ex is there oo, so she wan pass message to him, abi na only me hear let go from that song."

@living wonder 01 reacted:

"Her friends no try sha, bcoz I sure say she gist dem say "see d song I'll sing dah day" nd dey no fit stop am. Nd na dem go laugh pass o."

Source: Legit.ng