Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Jodie Accuses Ex-Hubby of Taking Royalty on Kuchi Kuchi, Speaks on Raising Child With Special Needs
Music

Jodie Accuses Ex-Hubby of Taking Royalty on Kuchi Kuchi, Speaks on Raising Child With Special Needs

by  Shade Metibogun
3 min read
  • Jodie granted an interview about her hit song "Kuchi Kuchi" and also spoke about her son with special needs
  • In the video, she shared the reason her husband left her while making allegations against him
  • Fans reacted to her comments about her actor ex-husband, praying for her and offering suggestions on what she can do

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Nigerian singer Jodie granted an interview about life as a single mother and how she has been taking care of her son with special needs.

The music star divorced her actor husband, David Nnaji, when their son was just two months old.

Jodie speaks about life as a single mother, what her baby daddy did to her
Fans react to video of Jodie speaking about her ex-husband. Photo credit@jodei the grate/@davidnnaji
Source: Instagram

While speaking on Yanga 89.9FM, she was asked about the money made from her hit song "Kuchi Kuchi."

According to her, despite the song’s success, she didn’t make any money from it. She explained that she used her hard-earned money to record the song but didn't benefit from it financially.

Read also

Moment Mercy Johnson hyped husband in sweet video trends, fans gush: "Na him dey run things"

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

She also mentioned that she tried to get royalties from the song and even involved a lawyer, but nothing has worked.

Jodie accused her ex-husband, who recently welcomed a son, of collecting all the royalties from the song.

Jodie speaks about the reason for divorce

Sharing more details, the fashion lover revealed that her ex-husband left her because he accused her of being mentally unstable.

Jodie speaks about life as a single mother, what her baby daddy did to her
Jodie speaks about life as single mother. Photo credit@jodeithegreat
Source: Instagram

Despite this accusation, she pointed out that he still left their son with a mentally unstable woman.

She also mentioned that raising her son with special needs has been challenging, but she is grateful to God, describing the journey as filled with ups and downs.

Jodie reflects on her evolution

In the video, the music star noted that the person who sang "Kuchi Kuchi" was a shy person, but she has since evolved into a strong woman.

Read also

Ned Nwoko's wife, Lalia Charani, clears Instagram page amid her hubby's fall-out with Regina

Recall that a few years ago, after discussing her failed marriage, Jodie said that people should not troll her ex-husband as he had moved on for good.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Jodie's video

Reactions have trailed what Jodie said about her ex-husband. Many dragged the actor and suggested that he should be arrested. Here are comments below:

@uwa__semhe commented:

"Since nai una dey publish this thing make una help her collect the royalties nah shuuuu."

@lilid4sure shared:

"She's is a special woman. God bless you."

@seleye_fubara said:

"Men bad o, men bad ."

@akalejummai wrote:

"The moment some people experience little affection,they leave their brains at home and think with their heart...mtchewww ....such a beautiful lady I pray she finds peace and stability one day,.but can't that man be arrested or something."

Mc Mbakara speaks about special need daughter

Legit.ng had reported that skit makers Mc Mbakara and his wife, Lolo, shared the story of how they ended up having a child with cerebral palsy.

Read also

Regina Daniels falls back to Christianity after crashed Muslim marriage, people react: “No respect”

According to them, their first daughter had been sleeping for 9 years, as they continue to place their hope in God.

Fans reacted to the video, suggesting that the hospital should be sued for negligence over their actions/

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Shade Metibogun avatar

Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian Celebrity Gists
Hot:
Patrick walshe mcbrides Jelly bean brains Unsent project alternatives Wife swap Mary padian