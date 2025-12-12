Jodie granted an interview about her hit song "Kuchi Kuchi" and also spoke about her son with special needs

In the video, she shared the reason her husband left her while making allegations against him

Fans reacted to her comments about her actor ex-husband, praying for her and offering suggestions on what she can do

Nigerian singer Jodie granted an interview about life as a single mother and how she has been taking care of her son with special needs.

The music star divorced her actor husband, David Nnaji, when their son was just two months old.

While speaking on Yanga 89.9FM, she was asked about the money made from her hit song "Kuchi Kuchi."

According to her, despite the song’s success, she didn’t make any money from it. She explained that she used her hard-earned money to record the song but didn't benefit from it financially.

She also mentioned that she tried to get royalties from the song and even involved a lawyer, but nothing has worked.

Jodie accused her ex-husband, who recently welcomed a son, of collecting all the royalties from the song.

Jodie speaks about the reason for divorce

Sharing more details, the fashion lover revealed that her ex-husband left her because he accused her of being mentally unstable.

Despite this accusation, she pointed out that he still left their son with a mentally unstable woman.

She also mentioned that raising her son with special needs has been challenging, but she is grateful to God, describing the journey as filled with ups and downs.

Jodie reflects on her evolution

In the video, the music star noted that the person who sang "Kuchi Kuchi" was a shy person, but she has since evolved into a strong woman.

Recall that a few years ago, after discussing her failed marriage, Jodie said that people should not troll her ex-husband as he had moved on for good.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Jodie's video

Reactions have trailed what Jodie said about her ex-husband. Many dragged the actor and suggested that he should be arrested. Here are comments below:

@uwa__semhe commented:

"Since nai una dey publish this thing make una help her collect the royalties nah shuuuu."

@lilid4sure shared:

"She's is a special woman. God bless you."

@seleye_fubara said:

"Men bad o, men bad ."

@akalejummai wrote:

"The moment some people experience little affection,they leave their brains at home and think with their heart...mtchewww ....such a beautiful lady I pray she finds peace and stability one day,.but can't that man be arrested or something."

