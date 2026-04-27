A young Nigerian lady took to social media to show off the solar generator she bought with her money instead of a wig

The Imo State University student shared a video that shows the moment she powered her blender and a fan in her room with it

In the comments section of the post, she mentioned the total cost she paid for the solar generator due to the bad electricity in her area

A young lady who had the option of buying a wig with her money has used it to purchase a brand new solar generator, which can power her freezer, blender, and fan.

The lady also mentioned in the video that the solar generator charges to 100 percent in just two hours using electricity or a generator.

Young Nigerian lady shows off solar generator she bought with her money. Photo Source: TikTok/favourpeter106

Source: TikTok

Lady buys solar generator instead of wig

At the beginning of her post, she said that for her birthday, she had the option of buying a wig or using the money for something else, so she ended up spending it on a solar generator.

She said in the TikTok video:

"So guys, I made a big girl purchase. I had an option of getting a new wig or the solar generator as my birthday gift. I had to set my priorities right as a student, so I decided to go for the itel solar generator."

"If you're a Nigerian student and you happen to be an Imo State University student, then you should know how much of a big problem this light issue has been."

"I've been seeing reviews about this solar generator. I wouldn't say it's cheap, coupled with the fact that it's currently rare in the market."

"I live in a place where generators are not allowed, so I had no other option but to go for this. I couldn't see myself going through the stress of going around to charge my phone and power bank all the time."

@favourpeter106 mentioned in her post the duration it takes for the solar generator to charge to 100 percent.

"One good thing about this solar generator is that it charges very fast. Within 2 hours, it's fully charged."

Lady buys solar generator instead of wig, powers blender and fan at home. Photo Source: TikTok/favourpeter106

Source: TikTok

Lady speaks about her solar generator

She continued, revealing some good things about the solar generator.

She added:

"One of the sweetest parts of this itel solar generator is that it can actually power my freezer. I couldn't go with the option of getting a solar panel because of where I stay."

"I'm in love with the fact that I can make use of light at any time, and I don't need to wait for NEPA light before I can use my LED light."

A user asked her the price she got the solar generator for in the comments section of the post, and she mentioned the exact cost.

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man shared what he did after his landlord refused to allow him to install solar panels on the rooftop of his apartment.

The man explained that he had planned to mount additional panels on the roof to improve his power supply, but the landlord stopped him. As a result, he came up with another solution by setting up the panels in an open space so they could still face the sun and generate electricity.

N1.2m inverter damaged after purchase, man reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man cried out on social media after a 12kVA inverter got burnt just hours after it was purchased. The man explained that the inverter, which cost about N1.2 million, was damaged during installation due to a costly mistake.

According to him, it was connected to solar panels with very high voltage without checking the specifications. He shared a video showing the burnt inverter and warned people to always confirm the required voltage before installation to avoid such losses.

Source: Legit.ng