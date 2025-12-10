Nollywood actress Regina Daniels gave netizens something to talk about amid the ongoing crisis in her marriage to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko

The mum of two, who is currently having a good time in London, shared a video of herself vibing to a gospel song as she declared love for God

Fans and netizens who came across the clip pointed out how she quickly remembered her Christian faith after being married to a Muslim

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels appears to be reconnecting with her Christian faith following marital crisis with her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko.

The actress, who is currently in London, had earlier turned to social media to claim that her husband subjected her to physical violence, intimidation, and even ordered the arrest of her brother in an attempt to persuade her to return to him.

While keeping a low profile abroad, Regina, on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, shared a video of herself dancing joyfully to Tim Godfrey’s gospel song “Big God.”

The post immediately drew attention, not just for the upbeat mood, but for the message that came with it.

She captioned the video: “God is my guy shaaaa and I’m his special last born… type shiiit.”

Her display of renewed faith stirred a wave of reactions across Nigerian social media.

Many users praised her for turning to God during a difficult time, while others criticised her, suggesting she only remembered her Christian background after her marriage to a Muslim man ended.

Watch her below:

Regina Daniels' ignites hot takes

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Amara Kasie Obiefuna said:

"God is your guy and type shiit in one sentence. This girl you don’t have respect ooo."

Blessing Joseph said:

"Regina, did l hear you say my guy for God? see you have the opportunity now to give your life to God before is too late."

Favour Ellen Jackson said:

"My first time seeing you sing Christian song na now you remember God???? Kudos and keep it up. Life oh Life."

Ummulkhair Aliyu said:

“Nasoo! This girl legally used and gather things from a billionaire, still secure two more assurances wey go drop assets later in life… You really win for this one!"

Godspp Lawrence said:

"This girl na two she dey. Because I no sure say na original one be this. Abi too much of white garrih don block my eye."

Nelly Jasken Okoro

"Press d yeye ancestor neck my baby Regina ... u planned yr exit well, That video of u crying , am a queen in my house but in Ned Nwoko house am nothing was a super big tool for asylum.. u get sense my dear.. let to old mary d old.. yr new chapter must be a banger my love.. u must win big. Stay focused nd give d mugu result."

Eagle Akalugo said:

"Sometimes dey look ur breastts to remember those wey u breastfeed..e go help u coordinate urself."

Regina Daniels' throwback video resurfaces

Legit.ng previously reported that a throwback video of Regina Daniels found its way back to social media. What she said back then was later viewed through the lens of a widely publicised marital breakdown in 2025.

The resurfaced video, which was recorded in 2023, captured the actress answering difficult hypothetical questions about the two most important men in her life at the time: her husband and her biological father.

