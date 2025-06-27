Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has called out actress Iyabo Ojo on social media while bragging about his travel history

The movie star took to his Instagram Live to brag about travelling abroad before Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele

Yomi Fabiyi’s video made the rounds on social media, and raised a series of comments from Nigerians

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has dragged Iyabo Ojo on social media for the umpteenth time over her role in their colleague, Baba Ijesha’s case.

Recall that in 2021, the Nollywood actor, whose real name is Olanrewaju James, was arrested for defiling a 14-year-old girl. In 2022, the movie star was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Many notable figures, including Iyabo Ojo were involved in the case to ensure the young girl got justice.

Nigerians react as Yomi Fabiyi brags about travelling abroad before Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @realyomifabiyi, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

After a few years, Yomi Fabiyi, who was on the side of Baba Ijesha, has continued to speak about the case on social media. The actor went live on his Instagram page to claim that Iyabo Ojo had said she would make sure he’s not able to travel abroad ever again.

This led to Yomi Fabiyi bragging about how he started travelling out of the country even before Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Funke Akindele. According to him, he was married to a British woman for 10 years and he has been travelling out for 20 years now.

In his words:

“I was married to a British woman for 10 years, I’ve been travelling overseas for 20 years now. None of them travelled before me, not Funke Akindele, not Iyabo Ojo, I travelled abroad before you people did. Iyabo Ojo said she travelled before me.”

Speaking further in the video, Yomi Fabiyi claimed the court had still not found anything to prove that Baba Ijesha truly molested the 14-year-old girl.

See the video below:

Reactions as Yomi shades Iyabo, Funke Akindele

Yomi Fabiyi’s online bragging about travelling out of Nigeria before Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele, got many social media sharing their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

Chichi_ihe said:

“Which one concern Funke for this travel matter now.”

Ayam_omofaak said:

“Fight with man for once. Woman wrapper.”

Ades_lizzy said:

“How Funke name take enter like this.”

_soburaah said:

“Why did you insert Aunty Funke in this matter 🤷Shey Yomi gbadun bayii?”

Dona.ld4010 said:

“Baseless talk. Leave those hardworking women out of your traasshyy talk.”

Masa_spot_ng said:

“I Dey spend money before, That one na old taker 😂.”

Heirnnyzworld112 wrote:

“Ogo to ma mu araye pariwo oruko mi kiri bi funke akindele, oluwa gbe fun mi 😂😂😂... In life, just be ready for distractions like this as you strive everyday and long for growth and success abi wetin bring jenifaaa name for this talk now😂😂😂... Olorun a wa pelu lafunky ooo as always😂.”

T.bells18 said:

“I don't know how Funke take enter this talk now because I don't remember her saying she travelled out before you... Na wa o.”

_miss_deo said:

“This one just looking for one way or the other to stay relevant 😂 Ologo throwback.”

ade.xo.xo said:

“What’s Funke’s name doing in this conversation now ?”

Netizens react as Yomi Fabiyi brags about traveling out of Nigeria before Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele. Photos: @realyomifabiyi

Source: Instagram

Yomi Fabiyi gives update on Mohbad's brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yomi Fabiyi about late Mohbad's brother Adura, days after he was declared missing.

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's mother had cried out that his second son, Adura was missing and labelled Yomi Fabiyi as being responsible. However, it was later discovered that Adura was whisked away by the police and detained.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng