It's the most anticipated phase of the just-concluded Big Brother Naija show – the reunion – and the heat is already on

One of the clips making the rounds on social media showed Wanni Danbaki and Onyeka Chigbo in a heated argument

Accusations began flying across the room as Wanni's comments about Onyeka seemed to trigger her

Nigerian social media users were on the edge of their seats as clips of Onyeka and Wanni's heated online altercation began circulating across social media.

The Big Brother Naija show kicked off its reunion, and fans have been entertained with plenty of drama.

Wanni, Onyeka blasts each other over Ozee and Victoria's relationship. Credit: @itsonyekachigbo, @wanni_twinny

Source: Instagram

The latest drama that has many in a chokehold is the conflict between the two hottest ladies from the BBNaija No Loose Guard season: Wanni and Onyeka.

It started when Wanni called Onyeka jealous concerning Ozee's "relationship" with Victoria, one of the other housemates.

Recall that Ozee and Victoria were friends on the show, and while she liked him, she denied it every time.

Onyeka had accused Wanni of being jealous of her, which ignited fiery responses from the twin DJ.

Handi, Wanni's twin, tried to caution her, but she kept going off on Onyeka. Ozee, whose name was mentioned several times, was captured laughing in the background, seemingly unbothered by the situation between the ladies.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Wanni, Onyeka drag each other

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@wiysahnyuystephanie said:

"Theres even a video of her saying this mrs Mbadiwe thing 🤣Hear Victoria because she doesn’t like onyeka ‘for me she did not call me like that ‘ Tsuip."

@purity7198 sa

"That Mrs Mbadiwe pain Onyeka well well😂."

@05nmoka said:

"Peace be unto u all , if Una think say dis yr me I go defund anybody Una like let’s all watch and move on."

@wiysahnyuystephanie said:

"Ebuka cleared Victoria 😂say your name came last."

@ellabae45 said:

"Discrediting her Law degree❤️ when you don’t have anything to do with your mass communication certificate 😂😂."

@officialprecious_ugo said:

"This their reunion is not giving! It’s not trending nothing nothing 😏it’s just there🤷‍♀️not interesting about it."

@gold_naturals_body_affairs said:

"I think it’s Handi that called her Mrs Mbadiwe not Wanni."

Wanni, Onyeka blast each other in trending video. Credit: @itsonyekachigbo

Source: Instagram

@perfect_luxury_events said:

"President Generale Onyeka!!!! Steeze and Composure wan kill am."

@israelglo said:

"Why mentioning Victoria name I don't get 😂."

@ellabae45 said:

"Discrediting her Law degree❤️ when you don’t have anything to do with your mass communication certificate 😂😂."

@israelglo said:

"Why mentioning Victoria name I don't get."

@haliberrybuggati said:

"Why the unnecessary insults from Wanni? SMH."

Onyeka, Mbadiwes, Wanni face off with Dami, Rhuthee

Per an earlier report by Legit.ng, the BBNaija No Loose Guard house experienced drama like it had never happened before during the season with the heated fight that took place.

It all started after the returnee evicted housemates, Dami, Rhuthee and Chinwe started drama after their Saturday Night party.

The snide comments and screams from the three returnees drew reactions from the Mbadiwe Twins, Wanni and Onyeka, causing fans of the show to drop hot takes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng