Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has opened up about missing her newly married daughter, Priscilla, on social media

In a video making the rounds, the movie star posted a video where she reminisced about Priscilla still living in her house

Iyabo Ojo shared what she would have done if her daughter was still at home and Nigerians reacted to the touching video

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has admitted to missing her daughter, Priscilla, in a video making the rounds on social media.

Recall that Priscy got married to Tanzanian singer, Juma Mussa Mkambala aka Juma Jux, at a series of grand weddings that took place between April and May 2025 and dominated the African social media space.

Fans react as Iyabo Ojo misses daughter Priscilla in viral video. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

As expected, after Priscilla’s marriage, the young influencer relocated to East Africa to live with her husband. This move seems to have created an undeniable void in Iyabo Ojo’s life, and the Nollywood star referenced it in the trending video.

The clip showed the movie star taking a walk around her house when she passed by Priscilla’s room. Iyabo Ojo then made a statement about what she would have done if her daughter was still living with her. She said:

“If it was before, I would have gone into Priscilla’s room.”

The mother-daughter bond between Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla is undeniable and it was evident in their social media displays before she got married. Priscy had been known to defend her mother online on different occasions whenever she got into controversial situations.

See Iyabo Ojo’s video below:

Reactions to video of Iyabo Ojo missing Priscilla

The video of Iyabo Ojo missing her daughter Priscilla touched the hearts of many fans and they shared their thoughts about it. Some of them noted that the actress’ daughter being away from home was all for good. Read their comments below:

Shekinah_avagah said:

“Eyaaa.”

Iam_djojay said:

“Queen mother give me the key make man con dey stay there.”

Jessyjesty wrote:

“Chai😂😂😂😂.”

Sweetsalt.___ wrote:

“Eeeya.”

Dinma_luxury_or_nothing said:

“Chaii such is life 😍😍.”

Pexcels_hair said:

“Glory be to God….. It’s for a better purpose.”

Iyazgenie said:

“She’s so cute🔥🔥 p.s people need to stop calling me Iyabo Ojo instead of Iyabo Oni just incase my friends see this comment.”

Priscilla Ojo gives husband 'bedroom treat'

Meanwhile, in other related news, Legit.ng reported that newlywed Nigerian influencer and entrepreneur, Priscilla Ojo, now known as Mrs. Mkambala, set relationship standards with her Tanzanian heartthrob and singer, Juma Jux.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in a lavish cross-border celebration in Nigeria and Tanzania, culminating in a grand ceremony in Dar es Salaam on May 28, have continued to melt hearts online.

In a video that made the rounds, Priscilla was seen pampering her husband with a home spa session, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

The video triggered a wave of reactions as fans and followers gushed over how Priscilla is spoiling Jux, with many agreeing that she’s raising the bar for Gen Z wives.

Source: Legit.ng