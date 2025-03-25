Yomi Fabiyi has given an update about Adura, late Mohbad's brother in a new video on his social media page

He said that he got a call from the police about it and that Mohbad's mother was still making allegations against him

Fans in the comment section reacted to the post as they shared their take about the new development

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has given an update about late Mohbad's brother Adura, days after he was declared missing.

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's mother had cried out that his second son, Adura was missing and labelled Yomi Fabiyi as being responsible. However, it was later discovered that Adura was whisked away by the police and detained.

In a new video shared by the actor, he noted that Adura was rearrested by the police because his hands were not allegedly clean in his death of his elder brother.

According to him, he was taken to Zone Two, he promised his fans an update about the case when the time was ripe.

He noted that Adura was holding his father's leg and was crying that they shouldn't allow the police to take him away.

Fabiyi claimed that a police man in Panti called him and asked him to see the new deputy commissioner of police the following day.

Yomi Fabiyi speaks about Adura's case

In the video, the actor said that the role Adura played in the death of his brother can not continue to be hidden.

He asserted that Mohbad's mother was still calling his name and making allegations against him.

Yomi Fabiyi said that the case started in Panti, that was why it was taken back there.

Recall that Adura had washed his hands off his brother's death during a press conference a few months ago. He shared how his late brother's phone got to his hand and what he knew about the case.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Yomi's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the actor. Here are some comments below:

@beauty_touchmakeover stated:

"Hmmmmmmm, the same NPF that MOH wrote petitions to several times but failed to attend to it, the same NPF that will torture an innocent person and the person will be forced to accept what he/she knows nothing about. May God save us from an instigator oooo."

@yeye_moradeyo said:

"Keep using the donations you’re getting to oppress and intimidate them. All I know is, Adura will not lie on himself to make you popular."

@tripleks_godsfavorites stated:

"It’s obvious the main killers are bankrolling him. He is using this as a paycheck"

@mohbad_the_legend wrote:

"So tell us the role he played werey was he the only one in that house Mr human right activist. E no go better for you."

@_arab_the_leo_ shared:

"U want justice or not ? Leave Yomi let him try his part without sentiments."

@mohbad_the_legend reacted:

"So who are the policemen allowing this nonsense?"

@yeye_moradeyo commented:

"A case that is under coroner inquest? Haaa Nigeria I fear you. Yomi, clout chasing for money. You reap what you sow."

Spending speaks about Mohbad

Legit.ng previously reported that one of the late singer's aides had to apologise to his fans for providing misleading information

. Spending had spoken about the last time he saw Mohbad before his unfortunate death.

He apologised for the misinformation about his movement. He disclosed that the misinformation came because he had just been released from prison then and was not in a perfect mental state.

