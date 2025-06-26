The fate of gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi has been determined by a High Court in Nassrawa, Lafia

The gospel musician was arrested for killing and dismembering his 24-year-old corps member, Salome Adaidu

In a new development, Timileyin Ajayi was sentenced to death by hanging and Nigerians reacted to the news

Gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi has been sentenced to death for the killing of Salome Adaidu, a Nigerian Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member.

According to reports from AIT on June 26, 2025, a High Court in Nassarawa, Lafia, sentenced the musician to death by hanging after finding him guilty of killing and dismembering Adaidu.

Nigerians react as gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi gets sentenced to death for Salome Adaidu's killing. Photos: @ceasar.t / TikTok

Source: TikTok

The presiding judge, Justice Simon Aboki, found Timileyin Ajayi guilty of culpable hom!cide under Section 221 of the Northern Nigeria Penal Code.

Recall that in January 2025, Timileyin was accused of murdering Adaidu at his residence in Papalana, New Karshi, after he was found with her dismembered body parts. A search of his residence also revealed more of the late corps member’s body parts.

The news drew widespread attention and comments from many social media users including online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan.

According to VDM, Timileyin's interviews were scarier than the act he committed because he did not sound remorseful. At a point in the interview, Timileyin said he did not regret the act because life was reciprocal.

See a video of moment Timileyin Ajayi was sentenced below:

Reactions as Timileyin Ajayi gets death sentence

News of Timileyin Ajayi’s death sentence made the rounds on social media and it gained widespread attention with netizens dropping their hot takes. Read some of the comments from Nigerians below:

The_tervrick said:

“Na that gospel singer una add dey vex me pass.”

Mo_yin_oluwa_ wrote:

“Please film and air the sentencing on TV and every social media!”

Durojaiye__samson said:

“Let him go and sing with the angels.”

Props_plaza said:

“Good. And make it fast.”

Gloria.billions wrote:

“Make una drop evidence wen una kill am oo.”

Heal_with.girlo_ said:

“Well deserved!”

X.t_scents said:

“Very good. Make the governor of their state help us sign am abeg.”

Dimejiroland wrote:

“Justice served. I'm always pleased whenever someone gets a comeuppance. It serves him right.”

Heal_with.girlo_ said:

“Well deserved!”

X.t_scents said:

“Very good. Make the governor of their state help us sign am abeg.”

Dimejiroland wrote:

“Justice served. I'm always pleased whenever someone gets a comeuppance. It serves him right.”

Nigerians celebrate as court sentences gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi to death. Photos: @ceasar.t / TikTok, Salome Adaidu

Source: Instagram

Timileyin Ajayi spotted praying in court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that gospel singer, Timilehin Ajayi, was spotted praying in court.

Recall that Ajayi was apprehended in January 2025, by churchgoers in Orozo, a community bordering the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and Nasarawa State.

The suspect was found carrying a polybag containing the severed head of Adaidu, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

As reported by The Punch, Ajayi, who was in court for the continuation of his trial over the demise of Salome was captured praying with his eyes shut.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng