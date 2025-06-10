Actress Ini Edo has singled out Hollywood star Taraji P. Henson for praise over her role in Tyler Perry's blockbuster movie STRAW

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has joined movie lovers in the country in reacting to Tyler Perry's latest blockbuster STRAW.

Ini, in a comment, eulogised Hollywood star Taraji Henson for her incredible performance in Tyler Perry's hit movie 'STRAW.'

The Nigerian actress expressed deep admiration for Taraji, whom she disclosed she has been a huge fan of from way back.

According to Ini, the Hollywood thespian's acting was so immersive and moving that it left her in tears.

“Dear Ms @tarajiphenson, From the first time I saw you in Hustle and Flow, to every single role you have played, to now, Straw. Oh my goodness. Two straight hours of taking me deep into every scene, I felt every pain, tear, line, smile, twitch and turn, and every single move you made. You got me soaked in those moments. The most believable performance I have ever seen on screen."

Ini, who stated that there was no one like Taraji, described her as a phenomenal actress, whose craft is deep, raw and rough.

"I had uncontrollable tears as you ripped that character apart. You are a phenomenal actress, and there’s NO ONE like Taraji. Your craft is a gift, real, deep, raw and rough. My all-time favourite Actress. Thank you once again for igniting that fire in me. Please take your flowers. GOD BLESS YOU."

Reacting to Ini Edo's post, Taraji P's wrote in the comment section,

"Thank you so much!!!! I appreciate every word. God bless you."

The post of Nollywood actress Ini Edo praising Hollywood star Taraji P. Henson's performance in STRAW is below:

Reactions to Ini Edo's comment about STRAW

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

ayomidesound said:

"To my beautiful sist @iniedo I believe you can do more ur character in the movie industry is super professional classy,,,, run from Nollywood …. How many tjmes did I tell you."

tokemakinwa said:

"I’m still in shock babe… I hope she saw a therapist after this movie cos the depth she had to reach for this character is mind boggling. A queen."

odachio commented:

"She got me drowning in my own tears, she deserves a garden."

orginalspectacular said:

"Best true story movie, it's such a touchable one."

lucyyy_godfrey reacted:

"I literally cried like I lost someone or something I haven’t really felt this way or cried this way in a long time, she’s indeed a movie goddess."

