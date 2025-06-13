A Nigerian man has shared his emotional experience after watching the move Straw with his two daughters

A Nigerian father's emotional account of watching Tyler Perry's film "Straw" with his daughters has gone viral on social media.

The movie, a trending Netflix production, touched their hearts, especially the daughters, who were moved to tears by the storyline.

Man recounts watching Straw with daughters

Oluwanishola Akeju, the father, shared his emotional experience on Facebook, recounting how his daughters became tearful just a short while into the film.

According to Akeju, the movie's portrayal of a single mother's challenges touched his children who broke into tears.

In his words:

"Have you guys seen STRAW? Watched with my two girlss and 10 minutes into the movie, they were both crying. The life of a single mother that no one can understand except those who have been there. Tyler Perry should have added, come with a handkerchief rather than Popcorn."

Reactions as man speaks about Straw movie

The post garnered attention on Facebook, sparked massive reactions about the movie.

Dario Sandee said:

"Movie Quotes: You have no idea how expensive it is to be poor, The old lady in the bank. She had nothing but ensured I don't stay hungry, Neighbor on wheel chair."

Victor Rex said:

"Haba! Me way sabi cry. I wish I could grab that movie and watch it but with the ocean of tears I have seen here, I will just walk pass this movie peacefully abeg."

Leader Jude said:

"Since everybody is crying, be like I go try the movie. My babe wants us to see it together. If I begin cry because of heartbreak wey this boy cause me, e go con be like na the movie I dey cry for. Sounds like a good idea TECHINOLOGIAAA."

Omolara Oluwaseun reacted:

"Tor, all the comments I've being reading about this movie is cry cry up and down. I will Waka pass this one for the sake of my mental health."

Oladipo Sophia reacted:

"God I cried, cleaned my tears and cried again. the part where I wept hot tears is at the end when she realised it was all a hallucination omg this movie messed with me mentally I swear."

Phillips said:

"The best movie ever. I cried until I had no tears left in my eyes, this movie portrayed every mother's heart of always fighting and pushing and going to any length to always have their kids covered especially single mothers who have no one to bear these struggles with. This really broke and shattered my heart into pieces, it brought it all back home!!!"

Chidimma Ada reacted:

"But the ending was somewhat confusing to me, had her daughter died a long time ago or did she die when d maama was in d bank wahala."

New Benin added:

"People just dey say the life of a single mother. That film na life of a poor single mother. Some single mother rich pass some couples some get nanny, gate man security, cook etc. Poverty na disease."

