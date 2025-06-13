Stanley Ontop has shared the voice note and chat that Oil Money, Angela Okorie's ex-lover, sent to her

In the message, Oil Money apologized to the actress and asked her to do the same, acknowledging his mistake.

Fans shared their opinions about the two ex-lovers, urging them to forgive each other and reconcile once again

It seems that Oil Money, Angela Okorie's ex-lover, is ready to let go of the bad blood between them, judging by the chats and voice note he sent to the actress.

The two former lovers have been at odds, exchanging words online over their failed relationship.

Movie producer Stanley Ontop also tried to step in but ended up picking a side and exposing some of the alleged wrongdoings of Oil Money.

In another post, Stanley Ontop shared the chat and voice message that Oil Money sent to the actress. In the chat, the Nollywood actress revealed that she received a message from Oil Money where he was begging for forgiveness. However, she made it clear that she was not ready to listen to him.

Stanley Ontop shares Oil Money's voice note

In the same post, the movie producer shared a voice note he received from a singer known as Excess Van.

In the recording, Oil Money was heard begging Angela, apologizing for their feud. He admitted to his mistakes and expressed that Angela was special to him. He begged her for forgiveness and also requested that the actress beg him in return.

In his words:

"Hi babe, I have thought about what is happening. Hope you are okay. I am sorry about it. You are special to me. I apologise to you."

See the post here:

What fans said about post about Angela

Netizens reacted after seeing the post about the Nollywood actress. Here are comments about them below:

@lizzy__gold22 stated:

"Stanley you have said it all, him wan blow with Angela name."

@classicbae23 said:

"The way my teeth they pain me this night eeeeh."

@alander_ebus shared:

"Guys quote me anywhere dis guys are in love.just dat is a toxic one and lack of understanding. Angela beg am, he beg too. Each always mad wen dey apologize and the other no listen! Dey explode. By capping things online. Don’t be surprise both get back one day."

@omeego_house_oflearning commented:

"We all knew he was lying normal leave he just want to use her to trend but he doesn't know Angela get better people who go fight for her that guy don enter fire he should better find who go help am cause her fans go finish him."

@light_the_eagle reacted:

"I never believed him so anyone who does never loved legit and doesn’t know legit well. My momma way back Festac, na to arrange boys make dem show am shege for face with correct beating."

