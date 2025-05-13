A throwback video of Annie Idibia, now Annie Macaulay, showing her daughter Olivia's acting skills has resurfaced online

In the funny video, Olivia Idibia recreated Hollywood star Tyler Perry's popular character, Madea, and also dressed the part

Annie Idibia's daughter's display in the fun video emerged during this year's Mother's Day celebration

Actress Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay, continued to trend during this year's Mother's Day celebration as her second daughter, Olivia, also caught attention with her throwback video.

This comes after 2Baba's son, Nino, warmed hearts with his Mother's Day message to Annie, which also stirred an adorable response from her.

Annie Idibia's daughter shows off impressive acting skills in throwback video. Credit: annieidibia/tylerperry

Source: Instagram

Olivia Idibia shows off acting skills

Olivia showed off her acting prowess by playing the role of two different characters at the same time.

Annie's second daughter, whom she had with music legend 2Baba, recreated Hollywood star Tyler Perry's famous character Madea.

In the short scene, Olivia acted as Madea and a schoolgirl, showing her reaction to how the student refused to go to school.

The video, which was shared on Annie's fan page, came with a caption that read:

"It’s Mother’s Day and what’s the best way to celebrate our Queen @annieidibia1 if it isn’t this throwback of our beautiful Olivia!"

Who is Madea?

Mabel "Madea" Earlene Simmons is a character created and portrayed by Tyler Perry. She is portrayed as a tough, street-smart elderly African-American woman. Madea is based on Perry's mother and his aunt.

The Madea films and plays are comedies, but all contain serious themes and are intended to deliver moral messages about issues such as infidelity, spousal abuse and the consequences of one's actions.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Annie opened up on her plans following the end of her marriage with 2Baba.

Annie Macaulay’s fans praise her daughter Olivia after she acted as Madea in throwback video. Credit: annieidibia

Source: Instagram

Annie said she was working on an online TV station and already had a couple of series featuring her two daughters, Isabella and Olivia.

The video of Annie Idibia's daughter, Olivia, recreating Tyler Perry's Madea character is below:

Reactions as Olivia Idibia shows acting skills

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video as fans and followers of Annie praised Olivia's acting prowess. Read the comments below:

allia.p said:

"Beautiful just simple Beautiful."

rmdmuru commented:

"Beautiful Olivia, Hmmm, acting like her mum.."

kasipresh8 said:

"You are so good cutie."

Annie Idibia makes waves at 2025 Headies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Annie Idibia was one of the prominent figures in the entertainment industry who attended the 17th Headies Awards in Lagos.

Aside from Annie gracing the event with her presence, she was also assigned the duty of presenting an award at the Headies alongside Ojude Oba star Farooq Oreagba, aka Mr Steeze.

The highlight of Annie's presence at the Headies was her self-introduction on stage. A viral clip captured the moment she wrongly introduced herself as 'Annie Idibia' before making a correction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng