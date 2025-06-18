A video of late actress Ada Ameh who passed away in 2022 speaking about the killings in Benue has surfaced online

In the emotional video, the late Ada Ameh spoke about the killings in her home state as she called for prayer and justice

The old video shared by Ada Ameh's colleague Empress Njamah has quickly gained attention on social media

Late Nollywood actress Ada Ameh is making headlines over an old video, where she reacted to the killings in her home state, Benue.

Ameh's video resurfaced on social media following the recent killings which led to the death of many in the state.

Ada Ameh’s heartfelt video on the Benue killings has resurfaced. Credit: adaameh

The actress' old video shared by her colleague Empress Njamah has stirred emotions online.

Ameh in the video spoke about the bloodshed in Benue as she tearfully begged for prayers and justice for her people.

Lamenting the killings that had already taken countless lives, Ameh said, "Today Cow Better Pass Human Being."

Resharing the video, Empress also paid tribute to Ada Ameh who died in 2022.

"KEEP RESTING IN PEACE MY DEAREST ADA. Your strength, courage, and voice will never be forgotten. I’m still trying to process the pain of your loss, especially knowing the circumstances surrounding your passing. Your state, your people... they all deserve A PEACEFUL STATE, Continue to rest in peace, my angel,friend and sister. Your legacy lives on

Missing you so much, Every day feels emptier without you. Your memory lives on in our hearts, and I’m trying to hold on to the good times, the laughter, and the memories we shared. I wish you were here to see the impact you had on so many lives, your community, your state and beyond. Continue to watch over us and inspire us to keep pushing for a better world. ADA YOUR LEGACY LIVES O," Empress Njamah wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan also shared a video of him in Benue. He was also spotted addressing protesters.

Actress Empress Njamah pays tribute to Ada Ameh as she shared her old video. Credit: empressnjamah

The video of late actress Ada Ameh speaking about the killings in Benue is below:

Reactions trail late Ada Ameh's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

xrixy_walker commented:

"It's been going on for years there's plenty more. Even the throwback looks like a today's event."

poshhanies_outlet said:

"This has been going on for years now."

hypemanguru said:

"May her soul rest in peace with the creator, she was a good person with a beautiful soul."

ikeoluwaeniola reacted:

"It is well. Rest on mama and to the departed souls rest in peace so so so so sad."

dopest_skinny_giovanni said:

"The pain in her voice was so deep,,keep resting Our beautiful Mama."

house.ofmela reacted:

"Since 2022 nothing has been done to stop the kílling in Benue state and the Governor is there speaking Queens English online. This is bad o."

